That Crypto Trading Bot Isn't Always Making Money For You









⚠️ Disclaimer I'm not against all trading bots. I'm against bots with closed-source algorithms, magical "AI strategies" and signal-based black boxes. If you don't understand how the bot trades — don't be surprised when it burns your balance.





But if you use bots as tools, based on your own strategy, like manually set DCA levels, TP logic, or trailing setups — that's fine. The bot is the assistant. You are the strategy.





So Who Really Profits?

Let’s be real. Those who push “AI trading bots” and autopilot strategies don’t profit when you win — they profit when you keep trading.

Here's who's actually making money:

1. The Bot Service

Charges monthly subscriptions ($20–$100+)

Takes up to 70% of the commission fees you pay to the exchange

Gets bonuses and kickbacks from exchanges through affiliate deals

Their goal is simple:

Not your profit — but your volume. The more you trade, the more they earn. Win or lose? That’s on you.

2. The Exchange

Earns on every trade, win or lose

Grows active user base via bot partnerships

Loves sideways markets — bots go brrr, you pay fees

3. Affiliate Influencers

Earn up to 40% lifetime commission on trades from their referrals

Review bots in "educational" content that's really just promotion

Push pre-made “strategies” that sound pro but perform like roulette

4. You?

You're the hopeful one. You buy a subscription, trust “Strategy #3 from the community”, and... well, you know how this ends.

The Promises vs The Reality

What They Promise What Actually Happens “AI-powered neural network bot” Some closed script with random indicators “Guaranteed passive income” No guarantee. All risk = yours. All profit = theirs “Top strategies from pro traders” Copy-trading with zero transparency or track record “24/7 automated trading” Yep — and 24/7 losses during bad market conditions

Why I Think This Model Is a Scam

Simple question, simple answer

If these bots really made consistent profit — why would they sell them to you for $29/month?

They’d

Take a cut of your profit

Limit access to avoid overexposure of the strategy

Use it to trade for themselves, not you

But instead, they sell you a subscription, route your API through their affiliate program, and watch you bleed fees.

Most Popular Crypto Bot Platforms (That Profit From You, Not For You)

Here’s a list of popular services that market their bots as “smart”

3Commas Pionex Bitsgap TradeSanta Quadency Shrimpy CryptoHopper Zignaly Coinrule Mudrex

They all:

Sell shiny templates and “pre-made strategies”

Keep their internal logic hidden or vague

Make money from subscriptions and exchange kickbacks

Don’t Believe Me? Just Check Trustpilot

Yeah, most of these platforms have 4.5+ stars on Trustpilot.

But come on — do you really think a platform making millions can’t buy reputation?

Scroll to the 1-star reviews. That’s where the real stories are.

People lost money

Support didn’t help

They were told, “That’s just how markets work”

I believe those reviews — because I’ve been there too.

To break up the wall of text, I'll be inserting examples of negative reviews for various services

Real Trading Bots DO Exist (Just Not for You)

Yes, real trading bots exist — and they work very well.

They’re used by

Market makers

High-frequency trading desks

Quant funds with co-located servers and millisecond execution

They arbitrage across 5–10 exchanges at once, optimize latency, and handle massive volume.

Do you think they’re gonna share those bots with you… for $29/month?

My Background

I used to work in many businesses before diving into crypto. And let me tell you:

30% annual return is a fantastic result — for a real business.

A business where people:

Spend time and energy

Pay taxes

Take risk with no guarantee of income

So when a bot service promises 100%, 200%, 1000%+ annual ROI — sorry, I’m out.

I’m not chasing 100000%. I just want sustainable returns and low risk.

And if I feel like going full degen? I’ll spin some slots or ape into a meme coin on a DEX (just kidding — don’t try this at home.)

How to Spot a Legit Trading Bot (Rare Species Alert)

Here’s my personal checklist:

The service only charges a % of your profit

No fixed monthly subscription

You know exactly how it works

It promises realistic returns — 20–70% annually

You stay in control of strategy logic

No, I’m not promoting anyone — but one day I found a startup doing exactly this:

~20–70% annual returns, you only pay if you profit.

They're still in early stage, but this is the only model that makes sense to me.





Share Your Experience

I’m not claiming to be an expert. I’m just sharing what I’ve learned — from both personal failures and community feedback.

I'm not claiming to be an expert. I'm just sharing what I've learned — from both personal failures and community feedback.





"In trading, survival is more important than speed. There are no trophies for going broke fast."




