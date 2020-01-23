Temporary Autonomous Security (T.A.S.) Introduction

@ k0maric Kahlil Crawford Digital futurist and data journalist.

...the digital nomad experience is a pathway to both temporary freedom (escapism) and to sustained liberation (evolution)...the nomad is a foundation, a moving point mechanism... -Mariette Papic, Digital Nomad Manifesto

According to Papic,

"temporary autonomous zones (help) keep alternative strains of culture alive in the modern American mind."

She also suggests that TAZ communities

"wrestle the sacred from the religious, economics from scarcity, and community away from authoritarianism."

Coined in 1990 by "poetic terrorist" Hakim Bey , the term temporary autonomous zone (T.A.Z.) preserves and advances the creative, nomadic energy of human autonomy - an interconnected network of resistance communities committed to existential transformation and organic living.

T.A.Z. is an existential refusal to "wait for a revolutionary moment, and instead create spaces of freedom in the immediate present whilst avoiding direct confrontation with the state."

