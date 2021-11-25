Search icon
Technology Saved Our Quarantine

Technology Saved Our Quarantine

We discussed how technology kept people connected when quarantine was trying to disconnect them. We also discussed how tech helped keep people connected during the early quarantine period of COVID-19 and how it helped maintain work-life, studies, and providing a solid entertainment base, tech became the quarantine superhero.
Covid-19 has brought a lot of changes for all of us. We've had to endure months of quarantine and dread, but as we're finally resuming our lives, it's time to look back.

In this thread, we discussed how technology helped us stay afloat and in touch with the world outside our homes. From facilitating work-life, studies, helping to maintain connections, and providing a solid entertainment base, tech became the quarantine superhero.

This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Abeer, Jack Boreham, petar.btc, Malhar Thanki, Limarc Ambalina, Sara Pinto and Favour Amadi occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability.

Mónica FreitasNov 16, 2021, 3:12 PM

How has technology saved your quarantine? 💻💛

AbeerNov 16, 2021, 3:33 PM

Video Games 💯. It sounds silly but throughout the quarantine, I was able to chat and do activities with friends through various online games such as Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Minecraft, Don’t Starve Together.

Jack BorehamNov 16, 2021, 3:46 PM

Abeer, I second this; gaming made my quarantine a lot better. I was able to chat with friends like normal. My laptop due to studying and, of course, YouTube, which fulfilled my weekly video binge.

petar.btcNov 16, 2021, 3:48 PM

I'd say the crypto & NFTs have helped me stay sane during the early quarantine period.

Once COVID-19 arrived worldwide in March 2020, the IT company I'm working at, dispatched us at home. I've been working like that ever since.

I live alone. The crypto & NFTs are very community-oriented, so I joined many Discord servers and Telegram groups, chatted with like-minded people for hours on end, and didn't feel the loneliness and isolation in real life that much.

I could say I joined the Metaverse before it was cool 🙂

Mónica FreitasNov 18, 2021, 5:03 PM

Jack Boreham, Abeer, my gaming was more along the lines of "cards against humanity" online, but it definitely helped. Besides, having the streaming programs, shoutouts to Netflix and HBO, saved me from boredom.

petar.btc, That's amazing! Were you already familiar with Crypto and NFTs before, or did you learn more once you joined those communities?

Mónica FreitasNov 18, 2021, 5:03 PM

Favour Amadi, Limarc Ambalina, Sara Pinto, Malhar Thanki, Alex Gideon, Onyewuenyi Nuruddeen, Sambo SALLYcanttdance

How about you?

AbeerNov 18, 2021, 5:24 PM

I completely forgot! Netflix Party, Prime Watch Parties, and similar apps/extensions were great as well. Being able to watch shows with friends and talk about them live really made it feel like they were there with you.

petar.btcNov 18, 2021, 6:23 PM

Mónica Freitas, I was already familiar with both concepts, so joining all these online crypto/NFT communities helped me go down the rabbit hole even further 🙂

Malhar ThankiNov 18, 2021, 7:07 PM

Mónica Freitas the whole, complete credit goes to technology, right from boring lectures in the morning to video calls/facetime with friends in the evening and binge-watching in the night.

Malhar ThankiNov 18, 2021, 7:08 PM

Technology kept people connected when quarantine was trying to disconnect them.

Limarc AmbalinaNov 19, 2021, 4:48 AM

For me it's 2 things:

  1. Virtual Reality - it saved my sanity but also my physical health. I only work out in VR now and it's the most fun I've ever had working out. The sweat management is tough in a headset, but I make do.
  2. Video calls- they help me call and stay in touch with my family whenever I want to, despite being in Japan.
Limarc AmbalinaNov 19, 2021, 4:49 AM

Similar to Abeer’s answer too, games are more than fun, they help me stay in touch with friends. Guys don't really like to sit around and do a video call, but we are up for squading up in Call of Duty and playing and talking for hours 😄

Sara PintoNov 19, 2021, 3:17 PM

Mónica Freitas, Even though I am not a very active person, Youtube and its workout videos helped me stay sane. When you have to stay inside and not do much, you really start to appreciate all the daily physical activities that you did without even noticing.

Mónica FreitasNov 19, 2021, 5:10 PM

Abeer, Netflix Party! Best thing ever! Get me a similar extension for the other streaming programs and I'll be happy 😂

Mónica FreitasNov 19, 2021, 5:12 PM

Malhar Thanki, I have to say online lectures were excruciating for me 😂 would you prefer to keep having classes online or go back to in-person lectures?

AbeerNov 19, 2021, 5:14 PM

Mónica Freitas, You’re in luck. They rebranded as Teleparty because they support Disney, Hulu, and HBO too! And Amazon Prime has its own built-in watch parties. And other streaming apps like CrunchyRoll are getting similar independently created extensions such as Roll Together. It’s amazing how fast technology adapts.

Mónica FreitasNov 19, 2021, 5:14 PM

Limarc Ambalina, I didn't know there were exercise "games" for VR. How can you even jump without your headset falling off? But I am curious now (she says while googling VR exercising) 😂

Mónica FreitasNov 19, 2021, 5:16 PM

Sara Pinto, Did you fall down the rabbit hole of binging tv shows and movies as well? Please, recommend your workout videos. Get us inspired to follow your lead 🙏

Mónica FreitasNov 19, 2021, 5:20 PM

Abeer, I'm praying retrograde mercury lets my computer access teleparty now, ahah. It's incredible, we never really needed those kinds of tools, and just when the quarantine started, there was this huge development. And from what you just said, I'm guessing there is still more news to come in this area.

Sara PintoNov 19, 2021, 6:53 PM

Mónica Freitas, How could I not? 😂 I have to thank the internet for the unlimited supply of entertainment. About the workout videos, the ones that involved dance and catchy music did wonders to boost my humor.

Malhar ThankiNov 20, 2021, 7:41 AM

Mónica Freitas, it has both pros and cons 😥, I like in-person lectures because of the class environment and friends but I like it online because of mental peace😌 as it just takes a few clicks to get into a lecture.

Favour AmadiNov 20, 2021, 8:09 AM

I wasn't a people person before the quarantine but I didn't know how much I needed TikTok in my life. Technology saved my quarantine by allowing me to experience other people in a way I didn't think possible, Mónica Freitas.

Mónica FreitasNov 22, 2021, 5:46 PM

Sara Pinto, Please, drop some suggestions on your quarantine favorite shows. We need that if we ever get into another one. Oh, that seems fun! I feel like quarantine was like January for many of us: we all promised to start working out 😂 I know I did.

Mónica FreitasNov 22, 2021, 5:48 PM

Malhar Thanki, I'm with you! Seeing friends in class is part of what makes school and uni fun, and in-person lectures help me be more focused but not having to make it all the way to uni to have classes are also a big perk.

Mónica FreitasNov 22, 2021, 5:50 PM

Favour Amadi, TIKTOK was my doom 😂 I've spent hours on end there! What is your algorithm like? Mine is mostly music, feminism, LGBTQ+ and nonsense.

Favour AmadiNov 23, 2021, 2:18 PM

Mine's mostly comedy, feminism, music, movies and some really satisfying videos.

