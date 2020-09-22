Technology Changes in The Real Estate Sector

@ hubert.green.d Hubert Green Passion for writing, Pride for Research

The rapid development of technology has changed all spheres of our lives. The effects of technology are even seen in the real estate sector.

Whether it is about renting a room or buying a property, people are always so keen to have a close visit to the property. Thanks to technology in the real estate sector which has made it, even more, easier to showcase the properties to the clients.

Proptech is a new buzzword in this sector, and it has brought a great revolution in the way people see a property. With the tech-savvy millennials, representing the largest number in the home buyer and renters, it is important for you to know about the top technologies hailing the real estate sector. To the fact, 95% of the home buyers will once search for the properties online rather than connecting to a real estate agent.

In this write-up, we will be going through a few technologies that are becoming a new normal in the real estate sector.

Technologies Bringing Revolution in Real Estate

#1 Artificial Intelligence

It is an emerging technology in many sectors including real estate. With chatbots, real estate agents can provide immediate answers to the queries of the property buyers. These chatbots will work as personal assistance for the buyers and will help them to get the details of the property.

In addition to that, Artificial Intelligence will enable a smarter real estate management process when it comes to managing a large number of properties. The AI will help to improve the search for the properties based on its data. Another best part of Artificial Intelligence is to predict the future, which works perfectly well for the high stake markets like real estate. This sector needs to predict the outcomes in order to finalize a deal.

AI will help real estate agents to prevent the budget run for their property buyers. Many things are controlled by AI which will ultimately prevent the overbudgeting of the resources. Lead generation is made easy with the help of the AI-powered data.

#2 Virtual Reality

Virtual Reality is an extraordinary way to market about renting a room or just showcasing a complete property to buy. According to the Profile of Home Staging Report , 77% of the realtors agree that Staging (interior of a property) helps to convince the buyer with lesser efforts. And, this could be done easily with the help of Virtual Reality and less investment.

Showcasing property with the help of VR box will save money as well as time for the property buyers and renters. They can see the property from anywhere and anytime. On the later basis, they can shortlist a few properties to visit in person and finalise the one which suits them best.

On the other hand, it is quite tough to market a property that isn’t yet constructed. You might have seen huge models for the unconstructed property that helps potential buyers to visualize how the property looks like when constructed. But with the help of the architecture visualization of the VR technology, the interior as well exterior of an unconstructed property can be showcased with immersive looks.

Virtual commerce is a newly developing field in VR technology, and probably it will be impossible to imagine the future of VR without commerce. To understand Virtual Commerce, imagine you’re taking a VR tour of a property, and you liked some of the interiors of the property. Here, you can directly go to the online store and buy that interior online. Isn’t that so interesting?

#3 Augmented Reality

Just like that of Virtual Reality, AR will help the potential buyer to take a tour of the property with the help of their smart devices regardless of the time and location. Augmented Reality will blur the line between reality and imagination by giving a seamless experience of visiting a property.

One of the benefits of Augmented Reality is a clear representation of the product. Selling an unconstructed property is quite tricky, but showcasing the same property with the help of the Augmented Reality will make a difference. AR technology is the dream of every real estate agent as it shows the final result to the potential buyers.

AR will make the property showcasing more tangible which is an important aspect for selling or renting a space . Adding to it, AR will let you adjust the property style, interiors, surroundings to enhance the buyer’s experience of viewing a property.

All in all, AR gives a better engagement for showcasing any property and a high chance of closing a deal. Some of the best real estate apps built with AR technology are iStaging, Curate, Final Verdict, ARHouse and many more. Maybe the next AR real estate app be yours!

A Smart Future With Technology in Real Estate Sector

With the combination of various technologies, real estate is going to observe a huge revolution. Not only the above given three technologies, but IoT(Internet of Things), Big Data, Machine Learning, and so on will give their contribution in the real estate sector. Big Data will help the realtors to manage and find new data regarding the properties and potential buyers. Iot will enhance the buyer experience and will encourage them to buy a property that is integrated with IoT. Machine Learning will ease the work of the real estate agents by dealing with the queries, buyers are facing.

The impact of technology on real estate will eventually grow with the rise of on-demand innovations in this sector.

Buyers will be able to visit the property from any corner of the world sitting at their home. And, this is going to be the biggest innovation in the real estate industry. The long term success of the traditional market will soon depend on the way they are adopting new innovations. The faster they adopt the new technologies sooner they can again take the hold on the market.

Share this story @ hubert.green.d Hubert Green Read my stories Passion for writing, Pride for Research

Tags