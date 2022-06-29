Tech Trends that will Rule the Gaming Industry in 2022

0 India, home to 420 million online gamers, is second only to China. The last two years have been a golden age for the Indian gaming industry. Cloud gaming allows users to stream high-end games over high-speed network connections between various devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones. By 2022, games will not only be visually appealing, but will also be able to create more interactive games. 5G-powered smartphones will help further develop mobile games into the $ 2.4 billion market.

With this strong growth, several online gaming trends have already emerged and shaped the early Indian gaming industry. The last two years have been a golden age for the Indian gaming industry with new developments and advanced technology.

Some of the key trends that will make the online gaming business more interesting in the coming years:

1-Cloud gaming:

Eliminating the need for a dedicated game console / PC Cloud gaming allows users to stream high-end games over high-speed network connections between various devices such as laptops, tablets and mobile phones.

The latest technology to do. To build the next generation social

entertainment platform, cloud gaming services focus on leveraging the wide range of features of the cloud, which will have a beneficial impact on market growth.

2-Evolution of new game types:

Artificial intelligence (AI) produces movements, whether in-game NPCs (NPCs) or agents. The character also learns from the player's activities and changes their behavior accordingly.

This trend has led gamers to seek a more realistic gaming experience than just great graphics. As a result, by 2022, games will not only be visually appealing, but will also be able to create more interactive games.

3-Esports Growth:

Online gaming trends reflect what the average person wants. In addition to the increasing use of mobile phones in games, the rise of esports will also affect the types of games developers will create after 2022. Esports tournaments are becoming more and more popular among sports fans.

4. Cryptography and NFTs in Games:

Cryptography games are becoming more and more popular with the ability to collect and trade virtual assets that players can transfer and trade anywhere in the world. It has also proven to be a safe and easy way for the gaming business to make money.

According to a report from the Worldwide Asset Exchange, more than 75% of online players wanted to exchange their virtual assets for currencies that could be used on multiple platforms. Similarly, non-fungible (NFT) tokens have changed the definition of purchasing and owning digital assets by converting digital assets into units of non-substitutable data stored on the blockchain.

5. Metaverse:

Facebook's Metaverse is already in full swing in the gaming industry, with Epic Games and Roblox underway. From a content and viewer perspective, the two video game giants provide insights into what the Metaverse looks like. There are also a number of other companies working on Metaverse projects that will Transforming Online Gaming and Entertainment as virtual reality technology continues to evolve.

One area that is particularly ripe for VR transformation is crypto gambling.

With the Metaverse, VR technology that allows users to interact and experience shared environments, online entertainment could take on a whole new form.

Imagine being able to play decentralized card games or bet on horse races in a realistic simulation with other players from around the world. The possibilities are endless, and the Metaverse could very well revolutionize

the online gambling industry. This new VR space will provide a new level of social interaction for online gamblers and gamers. With avatars, players will be able to see and interact with other players in a much more realistic way. This will add a whole new dimension to any online experience.

6. Focus on "Responsible Games":

To raise awareness and enable responsible and balanced play, operators have already begun to take steps with the concept of "responsible games".

Monitoring / limiting or reporting excessive time / money features of online games is becoming more and more standard.

7. End of 5G:

5G enables innovative mobile gaming products with real-time Internet capabilities, transforming the gaming experience when combined with Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Cloud gaming is already expected to become a new norm, and with the advent of 5G, users will be

able to experience high-end console-like games.

India's population is young, and with the proliferation of 5G-powered smartphones, it will help further develop mobile games into the $ 2.4 billion market.

While these factors help the online gaming industry thrive, the success of this sector lies within a strong legislative framework. In addition to ensuring a sustainable operating environment for online games, government-required KYC, daily and monthly restrictions, self-exclusion, SSL-level encryption, RNG certification, risk reporting technology, and other measures Regulatory standards that can be enforced To protect consumers from the unpleasant effects of games.

In the absence of government regulation, the industry follows self-regulation, which gives a crucial charter for the smooth operation of the entire ecosystem. As a self-regulatory body, the Gaming Consortium has developed a standard structure of members in the form of a code of conduct that establishes and enforces a set of rules to ensure the security of customers and act responsibly.

