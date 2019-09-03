Search icon
Tech Newsletter 02/09: "Decentralizing everything never seems to work"

Natasha Nel

What to do once you admit that decentralizing everything never seems to work

Decentralization is the new disruption.
Meanwhile, Internet progenitors like Vint Cerf, Brewster Kahle, and Tim Berners-Lee are trying to re-decentralize the Web.

They respond to the rise of surveillance-based platform monopolies by simply redoubling their efforts to develop new and better decentralizing technologies.

They seem not to notice the pattern: decentralized technology alone does not guarantee decentralized outcomes.

When centralization arises elsewhere in an apparently decentralized system, it comes as a surprise or simply goes ignored.
- story by Nathan Schneider

READ THE REST

more of today's top tech stories


on Node.jsstartupssaascybersecuritymachine learning, and more
✳️ What Really Makes Node.js Great by @itsknkAfter 3x continuous 40 min sessions of Pomodoro (by the way it really works and I will write about that shortly) and 3 cups of black coffee, I think I finally got this.
✳️ Web Scraping Use Cases for Technical Marketers by @dancarmel

✳️ Why Your Startup Needs to Spend Money to Make Money by @CherylContee
You want to spend, or burn, your money in such a way that you’re achieving significant traction, either in an increase in sales or monthly users, or however you measure your traction. 
✳️ Overcoming Expense, Labour, and Time Constraint Barriers in Machine Learning by @ca
✳️ 3 Benefits of Zero Trust to Customer Information Security by @ayoonis
With so much data being collected every day -- 90% of it in the last three years, consumers should know how Zero Trust helps secure their information.
✳️ Predicting An Image Being Doodled, in Real Time - How We Built It by @samanvya_tripathi
✳️ 5 Ways To Conquer The Content Game As a SaaS Startup by @dmytro-spilka
There’s a clear and consistent correlation between website traffic and voluminous keyworded content. 

yet more top read in tech 

on codingprogrammingcryptocurrencysoftware developmentself-improvement, and more
✳️ 6 Essential Tips on How to Become a Full Stack Developer by @tristaljing

✳️ Angular vs React vs Vue: Which is the Best Choice for 2019? by @Martin

✳️ 50+ Data Structure and Algorithms Interview Questions for Programmers by @javinpaul#4: How do you find all pairs of an integer array whose sum is equal to a given number? 

✳️ The 2019 Web Developer RoadMap by @javinpaul

✳️ Fortnite And Roblox Are Changing Social Media As We Know It by @timmutoke

✳️ The Best Instagram Bots That Will Keep Your Account Safe by @theeduardomorales

✳️ Too Good To Be True: These Free Fonts come with a Commercial License by @madihayameen
✳️ What I experienced on a 7 day water fast by @jonathanpuc
Everyone’s method and definition of self-improvement varies. Mine is put quite simply. Seek to do things you never thought you could ever do.

✳️ Git Push and Pull Tips and Tricks by @kenichishibata

✳️ How to Earn Bitcoin: 5 Simple Ways to Earn More BTC by @bradmichelson
