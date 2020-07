Tech Newsletter 02/09: "Decentralizing everything never seems to work"

383 reads

@ natasha Natasha Nel Managing Editor @hackernoon.

This newsletter is proudly sponsored by Indeed Prime.

Decentralization is the new disruption.





They respond to the rise of surveillance-based platform monopolies by simply redoubling their efforts to develop new and better decentralizing technologies.



They seem not to notice the pattern:



When centralization arises elsewhere in an apparently decentralized system, it comes as a surprise or simply goes ignored.

Meanwhile, Internet progenitors like Vint Cerf, Brewster Kahle, and Tim Berners-Lee are trying to re-decentralize the Web.They respond to the rise of surveillance-based platform monopolies by simply redoubling their efforts to develop new and better decentralizing technologies.They seem not to notice the pattern: decentralized technology alone does not guarantee decentralized outcomes. When centralization arises elsewhere in an apparently decentralized system, it comes as a surprise or simply goes ignored.

more of today's top tech stories

by @

✳️ What Really Makes Node.js Great by @ itsknk After 3x continuous 40 min sessions of Pomodoro (by the way it really works and I will write about that shortly) and 3 cups of black coffee, I think I finally got this.



✳️

You want to spend, or burn, your money in such a way that you’re achieving significant traction, either in an increase in sales or monthly users, or however you measure your traction.

✳️ Why Your Startup Needs to Spend Money to Make Money by @ CherylContee You want to spend, or burn, your money in such a way that you’re achieving significant traction, either in an increase in sales or monthly users, or however you measure your traction.

by @

With so much data being collected every day -- 90% of it in the last three years, consumers should know how Zero Trust helps secure their information.

✳️ 3 Benefits of Zero Trust to Customer Information Security by @ ayoonis With so much data being collected every day -- 90% of it in the last three years, consumers should know how Zero Trust helps secure their information.

yet more top read in tech

This newsletter is proudly sponsored by Indeed Prime.

Tags