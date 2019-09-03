Tech Newsletter 02/09: "Decentralizing everything never seems to work"
Decentralization is the new disruption.
Meanwhile, Internet progenitors like Vint Cerf, Brewster Kahle, and Tim Berners-Lee are trying to re-decentralize the Web.
They respond to the rise of surveillance-based platform monopolies by simply redoubling their efforts to develop new and better decentralizing technologies.
They seem not to notice the pattern: decentralized technology alone does not guarantee decentralized outcomes.
When centralization arises elsewhere in an apparently decentralized system, it comes as a surprise or simply goes ignored.
