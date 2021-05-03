Tech Jobs Are Among The Best Paying Jobs In 2021

Since the dot com bubble in the late 90s, tech jobs have gained an increasingly important status in the modern world. We are becoming more and more dependent on expertise that deals with computers, algorithms, and machines, and this need is mirrored in the salary of tech workers.

For U.S. workers, the average salary across all industries is about

$50,000 per year. If we narrow our scope to some of the best paying

professional and management jobs, the average lands closer to $80,000 dollars per year. In Norway, one of the highest-income countries in the world, the average salary is about 612,000 NOK, or $72,000.

In the tech industry, however, workers are earning up to $150,000 per year, according to the company Simplilearn, which offers digital skills training. In their article, they describe 10 different tech jobs, and the income level for each. We will go into three of them.

1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

An AI engineer has the main responsibility for all work related to artificial intelligence in a company. They need to deliver practical solutions for their customers, which mostly entails creating and maintaining intelligent machines and systems. The job requires expertise in complicated maths and statistics problems, as well as programming and Machine Learning, and this explains the high average salary of a typical AI architect, which is $110,000 per year.

2. Software Architect

The software architect communicates with customers to understand exactly what they want their apps or machines to do. They then develop prototypes until they meet the customer’s requirements. If you have ever used a computer, a phone, or a modern car, you have gained benefit from a software architect’s work. Given the importance of their job, and the skills they need within data modelling and programming, they earn about $114,000 per year.

3. Data Scientist



Whereas the AI engineer and software architect deals mostly with technical problems related to the problems their customers have discovered, the data scientist takes it on himself to identify and solve the problems in a business. They analyze and interpret complicated information to help companies make better and more timely decisions. This kind of work requires a mastery of Machine Learning, data models, and coding, and is one the highest paying jobs across all industries, with an average salary of $150,000 per year.

It’s clear that tech jobs that deal with programming, computer development, and artificial intelligence are among the most financially lucrative positions. However, if you consider a technical career, but don’t want to do the kind of heavy coding and development which is required for the jobs mentioned above, you can explore other options.

Financial technology companies, among others, are very popular. For instance, Lanfordeg.no, a bank comparison service in Norway, is a place where more and more people want to work. This is true for most fintech companies around the world, and one of the biggest reasons is that they provide good compensation. According to the American company Glassdoor, which offers insights about jobs and companies, the average salary for Financial Technology Associates is $126,367 per year.

As you can see, tech jobs are among the highest-paying jobs of 2021. They dwarf most manager positions and offer interesting problems to solve in the business world. If you work in this field and continue your career development, it will surely lead to big rewards.

