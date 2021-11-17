Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Taproot Activation Puts Bitcoin’s Privacy in a Class of Its Own: Unhashed #19 by@musharraf

Taproot Activation Puts Bitcoin’s Privacy in a Class of Its Own: Unhashed #19

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Eric Martindale is the CEO of [Portal DeFi, a self-sovereign wallet and peer-to-peer exchange service. He discusses the various aspects of privacy, security, decentralization, and building Bitcoin-focused applications. He also discusses the importance of decentralizing the system and privacy in the digital currency. Martindales: "Decentralization is best understood as a metric of security, security capability, etc. It’s a shame because many users are unwittingly giving up their privacy, which is difficult, if not impossible, to regain, once surrendered, in the wild.
image
Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture

@musharraf
Mohammad Musharraf

B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.

Mohammad Musharraf Hacker Noon profile picture
by Mohammad Musharraf @musharraf.B2B copywriter || Fintech || Blockchain and Cryptocurrency. Get in touch for copywriting projects.
Read my stories

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Is it Still Profitable to Invest in Bitcoin Mining Hardware or Cloud Mining? What do Reports Say? by @musharraf
#bitcoin-mining
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story

Tags

#bitcoin-in-defi#bitcoin#privacy#taproot#unhashed#taproot-activation#hackernoon-top-story#bitcoin-privacy
Join Hacker Noon loading