Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

'Taking the Leap of Faith is the Most Difficult Part of Writing' by@barthillerich

'Taking the Leap of Faith is the Most Difficult Part of Writing'

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Bart Hillerich is a recent graduate of Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business where he majored in Finance and Real Estate. He is a dedicated cryptocurrency and NFT investor focused on finding, and selecting micro-cap projects and high potential NFTs. He wants to continue to build a personal brand within the cryptocurrency space through writing, Twitch/YouTube and eventually a podcast. The biggest challenge for him is overcoming the inertia of actually submitting for publishing consideration. His next “real” tangible achievement for would be "1,000 followers on Twitter."
image
Bart Hillerich Hacker Noon profile picture

@barthillerich
Bart Hillerich

Wandering the Metaverse...

Becoming a Game Designer is More Attainable Than You Think

Related Stories
Subject Matter
How You Can Invest in the Metaverse Today by @barthillerich
#gaming-metaverse
5 Crypto Resolutions for 2022: Decentralizing My Life by @steviesats
#decentralized-internet-tag
Ethereum Basics - And How It Differs From Other Blockchains by @kshitiz
#ethereum
The 2021 AI Rewind: HackerNoon Edition by @whatsai
#ai
HackerNoon The Beloved Pixel Font - Now Coming To You in 2.0 by @kien
#hackernoon
How to Defeat Sekiro’s Demon of Hatred Boss by @mm22
#gaming

Tags

#meet-the-writer#writers#hackernoon#hackernoon-writers#metaverse-gaming#gaming-metaverse#metaverse#hackernoon-contributors#web-monetization
Join Hacker Noon loading