Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge, Day 5: Azure Document Intelligenceby@ssukhpinder
    257 reads

    Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge, Day 5: Azure Document Intelligence

    by Sukhpinder Singh7mApril 1st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Designed for developers familiar with Azure and generative AI, the guide walks you through the process of harnessing the power of the prebuilt model for document intelligence.
    featured image - Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge, Day 5: Azure Document Intelligence
    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    0-item
    1-item
    2-item
    3-item
    4-item

    Designed for developers familiar with Azure and generative AI, the guide walks you through the process of harnessing the power of the prebuilt model for document intelligence.

    Introduction

    The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions and apps.

    Prerequisite

    • Experience working with Azure and Azure portals.
    • An understanding of generative AI.
    • Experience in one high-level programming language like C# or Python

    Getting Started

    The article demonstrates the use of a Prebuilt Model — Invoice in the document intelligence service.

    What is a Prebuilt Model — Invoice?

    Use a predefined model to identify and collect standard elements from particular types of documents. In this instance, we employ the built-in invoice model to process and extract information from an invoice.


    The guide will cover the following features.

    • The steps to configure the document intelligence service on the Azure Portal.
    • A console application in C# to process a sample document.

    Reference: Sample document

    Step 1: Navigate to the Azure Portal

    Search for Azure Document Intelligence and fill out the following details

    Step 2: Choose Network

    Step 3: Assign Identity

    Enable system-assigned identity to grant the resource access to other existing resources. For this demonstration, we don't require identity.

    Step 4: Add Tags

    For this exercise, tag names are not required. But in a production environment, it should be added as it’s a best practice.

    Step 5: Review & Create

    Post validation checks by Azure Cloud and proceed with creating the resource. Make sure you review the details entered in the previous steps.

    Let’s switch to code

    Please find below the sample document highlighting the fields that will be processed as part of this exercise using C# code.

    The expected output should be as follows, along with the confidence score

    Vendor Name: 'CONTOSO LTD.', with confidence 0.93.
Customer Name: 'MICROSOFT CORPORATION', with confidence 0.915.
Invoice Total: '$110', with confidence 0.97.

    Step 1: Create a console application

    To test image generation, create a console application in Visual Studio or Visual Studio Code.

    dotnet new console

    Step 2: Read the configuration

    Read the configuration from appsettings.json file

    IConfiguration config = new ConfigurationBuilder()
    .AddJsonFile("appsettings.json")
    .Build();
string? endpoint = config["AzureEndpoint"];
string? apiKey = config["AzureKey"];
string? documentUrl = config["DocumentUrl"];

    Step 3: Create a client

    var cred = new AzureKeyCredential(apiKey);
var client = new DocumentAnalysisClient(new Uri(endpoint), cred);

    Step 4: Analyze the Invoice

    Install the NuGet package using the following command

    dotnet add package Azure.AI.FormRecognizer

    and add the following code

    AnalyzeDocumentOperation operation = await client.AnalyzeDocumentFromUriAsync(WaitUntil.Completed, "prebuilt-invoice", fileUri);
await operation.WaitForCompletionAsync();

AnalyzeResult result = operation.Value;

    Step 5: Display Invoice Information

    The final step is to display the invoice information to the user using the following code snippet.

    To keep things straightforward, we’re not displaying every key-value pair returned by the service here. For a comprehensive list of all fields supported and their respective types, please refer to the Invoice concept page.

    foreach (AnalyzedDocument invoice in result.Documents)
{
    if (invoice.Fields.TryGetValue("VendorName", out DocumentField? vendorNameField))
    {
        if (vendorNameField.FieldType == DocumentFieldType.String)
        {
            string vendorName = vendorNameField.Value.AsString();
            Console.WriteLine($"Vendor Name: '{vendorName}', with confidence {vendorNameField.Confidence}.");
        }
    }


    if (invoice.Fields.TryGetValue("CustomerName", out DocumentField? customerNameField))
    {
        if (customerNameField.FieldType == DocumentFieldType.String)
        {
            string customerName = customerNameField.Value.AsString();
            Console.WriteLine($"Customer Name: '{customerName}', with confidence {customerNameField.Confidence}.");
        }
    }

    if (invoice.Fields.TryGetValue("InvoiceTotal", out DocumentField? invoiceTotalField))
    {
        if (invoiceTotalField.FieldType == DocumentFieldType.Currency)
        {
            CurrencyValue invoiceTotal = invoiceTotalField.Value.AsCurrency();
            Console.WriteLine($"Invoice Total: '{invoiceTotal.Symbol}{invoiceTotal.Amount}', with confidence {invoiceTotalField.Confidence}.");
        }
    }
}
Console.WriteLine("\nAnalysis complete.\n");

    Step 6: Run the code

    Make sure the document URL is added to the appsettings.json file.

    The URL for the example document is provided below.

    https://github.com/MicrosoftLearning/mslearn-ai-document-intelligence/blob/main/Labfiles/01-prebuild-models/sample-invoice/sample-invoice.pdf?raw=true

    Complete Program.cs file

    // See https://aka.ms/new-console-template for more information


// Build a config object and retrieve user settings.
using Azure;
using Azure.AI.FormRecognizer.DocumentAnalysis;
using Microsoft.Extensions.Configuration;

IConfiguration config = new ConfigurationBuilder()
    .AddJsonFile("appsettings.json")
    .Build();
string? endpoint = config["AzureEndpoint"];
string? apiKey = config["AzureKey"];
string? documentUrl = config["DocumentUrl"];

Uri fileUri = new Uri(uriString: documentUrl);

Console.WriteLine("\nConnecting to Forms Recognizer at: {0}", endpoint);
Console.WriteLine("Analyzing invoice at: {0}\n", fileUri.ToString());

// Create the client

var cred = new AzureKeyCredential(apiKey);
var client = new DocumentAnalysisClient(new Uri(endpoint), cred);

// Analyze the invoice
AnalyzeDocumentOperation operation = await client.AnalyzeDocumentFromUriAsync(WaitUntil.Completed, "prebuilt-invoice", fileUri);
await operation.WaitForCompletionAsync();

AnalyzeResult result = operation.Value;

// Display invoice information to the user
foreach (AnalyzedDocument invoice in result.Documents)
{
    if (invoice.Fields.TryGetValue("VendorName", out DocumentField? vendorNameField))
    {
        if (vendorNameField.FieldType == DocumentFieldType.String)
        {
            string vendorName = vendorNameField.Value.AsString();
            Console.WriteLine($"Vendor Name: '{vendorName}', with confidence {vendorNameField.Confidence}.");
        }
    }


    if (invoice.Fields.TryGetValue("CustomerName", out DocumentField? customerNameField))
    {
        if (customerNameField.FieldType == DocumentFieldType.String)
        {
            string customerName = customerNameField.Value.AsString();
            Console.WriteLine($"Customer Name: '{customerName}', with confidence {customerNameField.Confidence}.");
        }
    }

    if (invoice.Fields.TryGetValue("InvoiceTotal", out DocumentField? invoiceTotalField))
    {
        if (invoiceTotalField.FieldType == DocumentFieldType.Currency)
        {
            CurrencyValue invoiceTotal = invoiceTotalField.Value.AsCurrency();
            Console.WriteLine($"Invoice Total: '{invoiceTotal.Symbol}{invoiceTotal.Amount}', with confidence {invoiceTotalField.Confidence}.");
        }
    }
}
Console.WriteLine("\nAnalysis complete.\n");

    Complete code on GitHub

    Make sure to give it a star on GitHub and provide feedback on how to improve the tool further..!! To access the document intelligence sample, move to the directory samples > Azure.OpenAI.DocumentIntelligence

    GitHub - ssukhpinder/AzureOpenAI: Sample for testing Azure Open AI GPT3 Turbo Model

    C# Programming🚀

    Thank you for being a part of the C# community! Before you leave:

    If you’ve made it this far, please show your appreciation with a clap and follow the author! 👏️️

    Follow us: X | LinkedIn | Dev.to | Hashnode | Newsletter | Tumblr

    Visit our other platforms: GitHub | Instagram | Tiktok | Quora | Daily.dev

    More content at C# Programming

    Also published here.

    Bright Data

    Write a story on data for AI, win from 2,500!

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Sukhpinder Singh HackerNoon profile picture
    Sukhpinder Singh@ssukhpinder
    Programmer by heart | C# | Python | .Net Core | Xamarin | Angular | AWS
    Read my storiesC# Programming

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgmachine-learning #ai #programming #future-of-ai #coding #csharp #artificial-intelligence #technology #beginners-guide-to-azure

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Also published here
    Unsafe

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    EF Core Migrations: A Step-by-Step Guide to Get Started
    by ssukhpinder
    Jan 20, 1970
    #software-development
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Finance from First Principles (9/9/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 20, 1970
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    11 Key Design Patterns: An Essential Guide
    by ssukhpinder
    Jan 20, 1970
    #design-patterns
    Article Thumbnail
    The Noonification: Finance from First Principles (9/8/2024)
    by noonification
    Jan 20, 1970
    #noonification
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Build Real-World AI Workflows With AutoGen: Step-by-Step Guide
    by yourtechbud
    Jan 20, 1970
    #ai
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas