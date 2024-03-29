Search icon
    Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge - Day 4: How to Set Up the Azure AI Search Service

    by Sukhpinder Singh
March 29th, 2024
    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Azure AI Search leverages advanced AI and machine learning to enrich indexing and search capabilities. It can automatically understand the content within documents, images, and other media types, extracting valuable information, identifying patterns, and even understanding sentiments. The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge, in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions.
    A day dedicated to Azure Open AI, focusing on harnessing Azure AI Search for document indexing and enrichment.


    The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge, in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions and apps.

    Introduction

    The article demonstrates how to use Azure AI Search to develop a solution where documents undergo indexing and enrichment through AI skills, enhancing their searchability.

    Why Azure AI Search?

    Azure AI Search leverages advanced AI and machine learning to enrich indexing and search capabilities. It can automatically understand the content within documents, images, and other media types, extracting valuable information, identifying patterns, and even understanding sentiments. These capabilities allow for more nuanced and intelligent search results.

    Prerequisite

    • Experience working with Azure and Azure portals.
    • An understanding of generative AI.
    • Experience in one high-level programming language like C# or Python

    Getting Started

    Before starting the actual implementation, 3 different Azure resources need to be set up before moving forward.

    • Setup Azure AI Search
    • Setup Azure AI Service
    • Setup Azure Storage Account


    Your Azure AI Search and Azure AI Services resources must be in the same location!


    Once the above prerequisites are completed, you need to perform the following steps in the Azure Portal.

    • Upload documents to Azure Blob Storage
    • Index the documents
    • Testing

    Setup Azure AI Search

    Step 1: Navigate to the Azure Portal

    Search for Azure AI Search, and fill out the following details.

    Step 2: Scaling Configuration

    Since I am using the free pricing tier, I cannot add scaling capabilities or create replicas as shown below.

    Step 3: Create Tags

    For this exercise, tag names are not required. But in a production environment, it should be added as it’s a best practice.

    Step 4: Review & Create

    Post validation checks by Azure Cloud, and proceed with creating the resource. Make sure you review the details entered in the previous steps.

    Setup Azure AI Service

    Step 1: Create Azure AI Service

    Now, let's create another service, that searches for **Azure AI Service **and fills out the following details

    Now, continue with the remaining steps as default options are selected, create the service, and finally, wait for the service to be deployed.

    Step 2: Network Defaults

    Step 3: Identity Defaults

    Step 4: Review & Create

    Post validation checks by Azure Cloud, and proceed with creating the resource. Make sure you review the details entered in the previous steps.

    Setup Azure Storage Account

    Step 1: Create an Azure Storage Account

    Now, let’s create another service, that searches for Azure Storage Account, and fills out the following details.

    Step 2: Allow Anonymous Access

    In the Advanced tab, check the box next to Allow enabling anonymous access on individual containers.

    Step 3: Review & Create

    Now, continue with the remaining steps as default options are selected, create the service, and finally, wait for the service to be deployed.

    Upload Documents to Azure Blob Storage

    With the necessary resources in place, proceed to upload documents to your Azure Storage account.

    Follow the article provided by Microsoft.


    Quickstart: Upload, download, and list blobs - Azure portal - Azure Storage

    Index the Documents

    Open Azure AI Service, and under the Overview tab, select “Import Data” as highlighted below.

    From the dropdown, select “Azure Blob Storage” as shown below.

    The Connect Your Data tab should follow the following rules.

    The Add Cognitive Skills tab should follow the following rules.

    The Add Customized Target Indexer tab should follow the following rules.

    Click on Submit to initiate the creation of the data source, skillset, index, and indexer.

    Test the Indexer

    Toward the top of your Azure AI Search resource’s Overview page, opt for Search Explorer. Within Search Explorer, input * (a single asterisk) into the Query string box, then proceed to click on the Search button.

    Test Case 1: Fetch All

    This query retrieves all documents in the index in JSON format.

    Test Case 2: Include Count

    Above the search results, you’ll find a count indicating the number of documents returned by the search.

    Test Case 3: Search Specific Keywords

    This search locates documents containing references to “New York” within any searchable fields and provides the document’s filename along with its key phrases.

    Conclusion

    The step-by-step guidance on setting up necessary Azure resources and detailed instructions for uploading documents, indexing them, and testing the setup is crucial for anyone looking to implement a robust document management solution.

