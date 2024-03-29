Taking the Azure Open AI Challenge - Day 4: How to Set Up the Azure AI Search Service

A day dedicated to Azure Open AI, focusing on harnessing Azure AI Search for document indexing and enrichment.
The Microsoft team has recently launched an Open AI challenge, in which a developer can learn how to build Azure AI solutions and apps.
The article demonstrates how to use Azure AI Search to develop a solution where documents undergo indexing and enrichment through AI skills, enhancing their searchability.
Azure AI Search leverages advanced AI and machine learning to enrich indexing and search capabilities. It can automatically understand the content within documents, images, and other media types, extracting valuable information, identifying patterns, and even understanding sentiments. These capabilities allow for more nuanced and intelligent search results.
Before starting the actual implementation, 3 different Azure resources need to be set up before moving forward.
Your Azure AI Search and Azure AI Services resources must be in the same location!
Once the above prerequisites are completed, you need to perform the following steps in the Azure Portal.
Search for Azure AI Search, and fill out the following details.
Since I am using the free pricing tier, I cannot add scaling capabilities or create replicas as shown below.
For this exercise, tag names are not required. But in a production environment, it should be added as it’s a best practice.
Post validation checks by Azure Cloud, and proceed with creating the resource. Make sure you review the details entered in the previous steps.
Now, let's create another service, that searches for **Azure AI Service **and fills out the following details
Now, continue with the remaining steps as default options are selected, create the service, and finally, wait for the service to be deployed.
Now, let’s create another service, that searches for Azure Storage Account, and fills out the following details.
In the Advanced tab, check the box next to Allow enabling anonymous access on individual containers.
Now, continue with the remaining steps as default options are selected, create the service, and finally, wait for the service to be deployed.
With the necessary resources in place, proceed to upload documents to your Azure Storage account.
Follow the article provided by Microsoft.
Quickstart: Upload, download, and list blobs - Azure portal - Azure Storage
Open Azure AI Service, and under the Overview tab, select “Import Data” as highlighted below.
From the dropdown, select “Azure Blob Storage” as shown below.
The Connect Your Data tab should follow the following rules.
The Add Cognitive Skills tab should follow the following rules.
The Add Customized Target Indexer tab should follow the following rules.
Click on Submit to initiate the creation of the data source, skillset, index, and indexer.
Toward the top of your Azure AI Search resource’s Overview page, opt for Search Explorer. Within Search Explorer, input * (a single asterisk) into the Query string box, then proceed to click on the Search button.
This query retrieves all documents in the index in JSON format.
Above the search results, you’ll find a count indicating the number of documents returned by the search.
This search locates documents containing references to “New York” within any searchable fields and provides the document’s filename along with its key phrases.
The step-by-step guidance on setting up necessary Azure resources and detailed instructions for uploading documents, indexing them, and testing the setup is crucial for anyone looking to implement a robust document management solution.
