Taking On Computer Science

@ fahed.migdadi Fahed migdadi Computer science graduated from ASU

ʺDon’t compare yourself with anyone in this world…if you do so, you are insulting yourself. ʺ -Bill Gates

Computer science is the science that researches everything. It should be

good in mathematics and arithmetic. It is a science that studies the processes that interact with data using algorithms to process and store digital information.

When you enter this world you will have many fields such as Algorithms and complexity, Architecture and organization, Information management, Intelligent systems, Networking and communication, Programming languages, Security and information assurance.

But we only talked about programming languages, we will find that there are many programming languages, some programming languages

are concerned with designing and developing websites and some programming languages are devoted to developing mobile applications.

But do you wonder how web pages’ work?

Where with a button it is possible to operate more than one connection to do one thing This is called back-end development As the command is programmed to make the page run smoothly to receive and display information.

If you have a passion to enter this field, you should do it, but remember that you must be good in mathematics, arithmetic and problem solving, you must search and solve problems quickly in order to be able to continue the work easily.

You must be creative in whatever work you do in order to stand out and achieves success in your work and studies.

According to surveys, internet users spend two hours and tawny-two minutes browsing social media sites and using the internet every day. So, did it not occur to you to know how to send and receive information and data between your device and the server?

Don’t stop learning.

Get in and learn, start with the basics, then learn more and more to expansion yourself to reach your goal. Don’t stop learning, learn more

than one programming language, expand your scope and ambition

Create and publish your first application or website, find job opportunities on freelance sites. Earn cash and take advantage of all the opportunities presented to you.

” Don’t let the noise of others’ opinions drown out your own inner voice.” ― Steve Jobs

@ fahed.migdadi Fahed migdadi Read my stories Computer science graduated from ASU

