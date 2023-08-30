Search icon
    Tackling AI Hallucinations: The Importance of Explainability in AI (XAI)
    Tackling AI Hallucinations: The Importance of Explainability in AI (XAI)

    Hallucinations occur when an AI model provides a completely fabricated answer, believing it to be a true fact. The model is convinced that it has produced the correct answer (and is confident in doing so), yet the answer it provides is inherently nonsensical. We observed this behavior in ChatGPT, but it is a phenomenon that can actually occur with all AI models, where the model asserts a confident prediction that ultimately proves to be inaccurate. The most effective approach to addressing this issue is to comprehend our models and their decision-making processes, a concept that is covered by a field I am excited to discuss – explainable AI (XAI)!
    Louis Bouchard

    @whatsai

    Louis Bouchard

    I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.

    . . . comments & more!