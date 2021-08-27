Tackling a new Human-Centric AI Paradigm: Startup Interview with AIR Cofounders

Air is a Canadian startup focusing on a new AI training approach that allows the tackling of challenges that are too complex for traditional machine learning methods. It's called AIR, which stands for AI Redefined. It's the world's first open-source framework to provide the means to train people and AI together, in multi-agent and multi-human contexts. The company is tackling one of the more impactful issues that humanity faces—how humans will continue to benefit from/steer/trust AI.