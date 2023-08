T-REX Unleashed: How ERC-3643 is Transforming Security Tokens and Real World Assets

Too Long; Didn't Read ERC-3643 is a standard for security tokens and is set to change how we manage and transfer assets on the blockchain. It’s designed to ensure all transactions follow securities laws' rules. This makes it a powerful tool for managing Real World Assets (RWAs) on the blockchain. One of the key features of ERC-3643 is the use of OnchainID, a decentralized identity system.