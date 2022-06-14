System Shock Remake Delivers 'From SHODAN With Hate'

302 reads 0 Prime Matter and Nightdive Studios debuted a new gameplay trailer this week for the upcoming remake of the classic, iconic first-person shooter and action game, System Shock. The new gameplay trailer finally delivers what's in store for players for the upcoming, ground-up remake.

Prime Matter and Nightdive Studios debuted a new gameplay trailer this week for the upcoming remake of the classic, iconic first-person shooter and action game, System Shock. The new gameplay trailer finally delivers what's in store for players for the upcoming, ground-up remake.

Nightdive Studios' System Shock remake will feature new HD visuals, an updated control scheme, an overhauled interface, and new sounds and music. The new trailer also showcases the return of Terri Brosius as the game's antagonist, SHODAN (Sentient Hyper-Optimized Data Access Network). SHODAN is a hostile AI who is seeking the destruction of mankind. Along with SHODAN, the gameplay trailer offers a look at some of the fully-constructed areas and new footage.

SYSTEM SHOCK DELIVERS AN EXCITING NEW GAMEPLAY TRAILER

Nightdive Studios noted in an official press release that their staff worked closely with many of the original team members for the classic, 1994 original game, including SHODAN voice Terri Brosius, to ensure the remake's authenticity. They are also hoping to win over new players to the title as well.

In System Shock, players will have to use a combination of stealth, cunning high-tech weaponry, and more to progress through Citadel Station's traps, puzzles, and various secrets to strike at SHODAN. Over the course of the game, players will face an army of hostile, mutated creatures that SHODAN created. Players will need to fight or avoid these monsters in order to survive.

Thus far, it appears the remake is coming along. It looks very much like the classic game, simply with updated graphics and visuals, which were created using Unreal Engine 4.

The System Shock remake is currently in the works as a multi-platform release. It's now available to pre-order for Windows PC via Steam, GOG, and the Epic Game Store. It will also be available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

The game does not yet have an official release date, but it's scheduled to be released later this year. You can check out the new gameplay trailer below:

0