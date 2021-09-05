Switch from Feature Roadmapping to Outcome-Driven Roadmaps
A roadmap based primarily on customer requests is an example of a feature roadmap because it often leads to focusing on the superficial level of customer needs and wants and you create features to solve them on an incremental level. At the highest level, outcome-driven roadmaps derive from a strategy that’s in alignment with the overarching goals of the company.
