Swift Concurrency: Part 2 — Parent/child Relationship, Automatic Cancellation, Task Groups

by
byNikita Vasilev@nsvasilev

Senior iOS Software Engineer

December 11th, 2025
featured image - Swift Concurrency: Part 2 — Parent/child Relationship, Automatic Cancellation, Task Groups
    Speed
    Voice
Nikita Vasilev
← Previous

How UIKit Really Handles Touches, Hit Testing, and the Main Run Loop

Up Next →

Swift Concurrency: Part 3 — Bridging Legacy APIs with Continuations

About Author

Nikita Vasilev HackerNoon profile picture
Nikita Vasilev@nsvasilev

Senior iOS Software Engineer

Read my storiesAbout @nsvasilev

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#concurrency#swift-concurrency#parentchild-relationship#swift-automatic-cancellation#swift-task-groups#structured-concurrency#swift-concurrency:-part-2#tasklocal

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLiteAlso published here
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories