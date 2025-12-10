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How UIKit Really Handles Touches, Hit Testing, and the Main Run Loop

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byNikita Vasilev@nsvasilev

Senior iOS Software Engineer

December 10th, 2025
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Nikita Vasilev@nsvasilev

Senior iOS Software Engineer

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TOPICS

programming#swift#uikit#responder-chain#autolayout#ios-development#uitouch#uievent#iphone-ui

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