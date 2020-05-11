Supercharge Your SEO Game: Powered By getStaticProps

Offshore 2.0 Bespoke Testing and Security Services
powered by NextJS. If you have worked with NextJS in the past, you are most likely familiar with
getStaticProps
. It's a lifecycle method that allows loading the content prior to rendering. There are ways to cache those pages but it can become quite tricky and messy.
getInitialProps
is part of their latest release version 9.3 and offers Next-gen Static Site Generation (SSG) Support.
getStaticProps
// You can use any data fetching library
import fetch from 'node-fetch'
// posts will be populated at build time by getStaticProps()
function Blog({ posts }) {
return (
<ul>
{posts.map(post => (
<li>{post.title}</li>
))}
</ul>
)
}
// This function gets called at build time in the Node.js environment.
// It won't be called on client-side, so you can even do
// direct database queries. See the "Technical details" section.
export async function getStaticProps() {
// Call an external API endpoint to get posts.
const res = await fetch('https://.../posts')
const posts = await res.json()
// By returning { props: posts }, the Blog component
// will receive `posts` as a prop at build time
return {
props: {
posts
}
}
}
export default Blog
Fetch during build build time
getStaticProps
Fetch when requested & before rendering (previously -
getServerSideProps
)
getInitialProps
specifically used to pre-render dynamic routes such as blogs.
getStaticPaths
for landing pages but rather keep fetching the content upon a user request for use cases such as blogs and resources since those are getting updated rather often. This is not a problem. Feel free to use either one from page to page.
getStaticProps
folder? This is quite usual for larger projects to have the ability to have more structure. Just export that method in addition to your component and you are good to go as well. Just make sure to add the export.
src
import { Home } from '../src/pages'
export default { Home, getStaticProps };
export { Home as default, getStaticProps } from '../src/pages'
within
getStaticProps
you won't have any luck.
_app.js
leverage the lifecycle method
_app.js
and within that method check whether the component has the method
getInitialProps
or
getStaticProps
and act accordingly.
getServerSideProps
MyApp.getInitialProps = async ({ Component, ctx }) => {
try {
// Retrieve content documents
let pageProps = {};
let navContent = {};
let contactContent = {};
navContent = await Client.getSingle('nav_bar');
contactContent = await Client.getSingle('contact_form');
if (Component.getServerSideProps) {
pageProps = await Component.getServerSideProps(ctx);
return {
navContent: navContent.data,
contactContent: contactContent.data,
pageProps
};
}
return {
navContent: navContent.data,
contactContent: contactContent.data
};
} catch (error) {
console.error(error);
return error;
}
};
and only then return
getServerSideProps
. Meanwhile, we are still returning the
pageProps
content centrally. This is something that you can fetch statically as well.
navBar