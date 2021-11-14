Super Hang-On Review (Sega Genesis/Mega Drive)

***Super Hang-On*** is arguably the most iconic and familiar version of the game, ported across to the Sega Genesis (or Mega Drive in Europe), Sega’s successor to the Master System/Mark 3. The game was released in 1987 and was an immediate success. It was ported to all the home computers of the era including the released-only-in-Japan **Sharp X68000**, the Japanese answer to the Commodore Amiga. This review focuses on the classic arcade game, which was made for home consoles in the 1980s.