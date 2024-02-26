Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awardsby@chainwire
    119 reads

    Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards

    by ChainwireFebruary 26th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    The layer-1 recently surpassed $600M in Total Value Locked (TVL) and secured a spot in the top 10 of DeFi ecosystems. Of the almost $500M worth of funds that left Etherum through Wormhole in the last 30 days, over 64% of it was moved to Sui. The AIBC Eurasia Awards featured a diverse array of categories, each shining a spotlight on exceptional contributions within the blockchain and gaming industry.
    featured image - Sui Recognized as 2024 Blockchain Solution of the Year at AIBC Eurasia Awards
    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture

    **DUBAI, UAE, February 26th, 2024/Chainwire/--**The Layer-1 Received the Top Honor at the Eurasia Awards While Experiencing a Period of Unprecedented Growth and Recognition.


    Sui,the layer 1 blockchain that has experienced explosive growth since its mainnet launch in 2023, has emerged as the winner at the Eurasia Awards held during the second edition of AIBC Eurasia in Dubai.


    The gala event, renowned for its world-class attendance and previous winners such as Animoca Brands and Crypto.com, witnessed the Sui Foundation being honored for the leading position the blockchain has achieved during the past months. Other nominees for the 2024 award included Near Protocol and 1inch Network.


    Sui’s recognition comes amidst its significant growth and influence in the blockchain space. The Sui ecosystem has gained significant traction during the past months.


    The layer 1 recently surpassed $600M in Total Value Locked (TVL) and secured a spot in the top 10 of DeFi ecosystems. Likewise, examination of token flows via Wormhole—a leading cross-chain protocol that supports Sui—shows that, of the almost $500M worth of funds that left Ethereum through Wormhole in the last 30 days, over 64% of it was moved to Sui.


    The award decision was made on February 11, while the ceremony and the announcement took place on February 25, at the Festival Arena in Dubai. Sui's dedication to pushing the boundaries of blockchain technology, as evidenced by its recent partnerships and expansions, has solidified its position as a leader in the industry.


    Greg Siourounis, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, said,


    "It’s truly an honor for Sui to receive this important recognition from AIBC. Winning the Eurasia Award for best blockchain solution speaks to the hard work and impactful contributions of the entire Sui community including our local partners like Ghaf Labs. This award should inspire builders on Sui to continue leveraging the network’s unique advantages and also encourage new or existing projects to opt into the fast-growing Sui ecosystem."


    The AIBC Eurasia Awards featured a diverse array of categories, each shining a spotlight on exceptional contributions within the blockchain and gaming industry. Other notable categories included "Web3 Gaming Leader of the Year," "Crypto/Web3 Media of the Year," and "Best Metaverse Project 2024."


    This distinguished panel that selected Sui as the Blockchain of the Year included industry veterans and business leaders such as Olga Yaroshevsky (Ph.D. and AIBC’s Lead Producer), Pavel Matveev (CEO at Wirex), and Giacomo Arcaro (renowned seed investor and Ethereum evangelist).

    Contact

    Sui Foundation

    [email protected]

    This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program here.



    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Chainwire HackerNoon profile picture
    Chainwire@chainwire
    The world's leading crypto & blockchain press release distribution platform.
    Read my storiesVisit Our Website

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgweb3 #web3 #sui #chainwire #press-release #sui-announcement #layer1-blockchain #defi #good-company

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    Devurls

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $DEFI Token Hits 7 Major Exchanges: A Milestone Achievement
    by chainwire
    Jan 31, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    $JTC Network To List On BitMart Exchange
    by chainwire
    Jan 09, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Decentralized Applications Integrate Sui’s Groundbreaking zkLogin Google Authentication
    by chainwire
    Jan 25, 2024
    #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    АdEx Announces a Zero-Knowledge Targeting Engine
    by chainwire
    Jan 24, 2024
    #web3
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas