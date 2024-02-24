Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program

**GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, February 24th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Staking program amassed over $129M TVL in less than 24 hours.
Zircuit's community has gained an impressive following of over 112K
In comparison, Starkware started in 2018 and only has 229K Twitter followers and $134M in TVL according to DefiLlama. Zircuit is on track to surpass these numbers in terms of both community engagement and TVL.
With the rapid ascent of EigenLayer, Zircuit is leveraging a growing surge in interest around restaking protocols. Less than 24 hours since launch, the program has already accumulated over $129 million TVL, signaling significant interest and confidence in the project.
Through the staking program, users can Zircuit points on top of any staking yield or other existing points. Users that opt-in to migrate their assets to the Zircuit Mainnet when it goes live are rewarded the most. Users can withdraw at any time and keep the points and yield earned, so ETH isn't hard-locked like in Blast or Mantle.
Currently,
For more information on Zircuit, Users can visit:
Jessica Graber
Zircuit
This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Learn more about the program