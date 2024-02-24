Zircuit, New ZK-Rollup Focused on Security, Launches Staking Program

**GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, February 24th, 2024/Chainwire/--**Staking program amassed over $129M TVL in less than 24 hours.





Zircuit , a security-focused zero-knowledge rollup backed by pioneering L2 research, launched Zircuit Staking, an innovative program that allows users to stake ETH, liquid staking tokens (LSTs), and liquid restaking tokens (LRTs) to earn Zircuit Points. Shortly after launch, Zircuit Staking has already accumulated over $129M on the Ethereum mainnet and continues to rise.





Zircuit's community has gained an impressive following of over 112K Twitter followers and 125K Discord members within a short four-month time span. The exponential growth of this community has also led to the early success of Zircuit’s staking program.





In comparison, Starkware started in 2018 and only has 229K Twitter followers and $134M in TVL according to DefiLlama. Zircuit is on track to surpass these numbers in terms of both community engagement and TVL.





With the rapid ascent of EigenLayer, Zircuit is leveraging a growing surge in interest around restaking protocols. Less than 24 hours since launch, the program has already accumulated over $129 million TVL, signaling significant interest and confidence in the project.





Through the staking program, users can Zircuit points on top of any staking yield or other existing points. Users that opt-in to migrate their assets to the Zircuit Mainnet when it goes live are rewarded the most. Users can withdraw at any time and keep the points and yield earned, so ETH isn't hard-locked like in Blast or Mantle.





Currently, Lido Finance , Renzo Protocol , Swell Network , Kelp DAO , and Liquid Collective are supported with more integrations to come over the coming weeks. To participate in the Zircuit Staking program, users can visit https://stake.zircuit.com/

For more information on Zircuit, Users can visit: https://www.zircuit.com/

About Zircuit

Zircuit is a fully EVM-compatible, zero-knowledge rollup powered by the latest research in L2 technology. Built by a team with multiple research grants from the Ethereum Foundation and backed by Pantera Capital and Dragonfly Capital, Zircuit is leading the future of secure chains with sequencer-level security. Users can learn more by visiting zircuit.com or follow us on Twitter/X @ZircuitL2

