SUGGESTED REFERENCES

    ABC’s of Masers and Lasers, Allan H. Lytel, Howard W. Sams and Company, Inc., Publishers, Indianapolis, Indiana 46206, 1966, 96 pp., $2.25. The Laser: Light That Never Was Before, Ben Patrusky, Dodd, Mead and Company, New York 10016, 1966, 128 pp., $3.50. Masers and Lasers, Manfred Brotherton, McGraw-Hill Book Company, New York 10036, 1964, 224 pp., $8.50. Masers and Lasers, H. Arthur Klein, J. B. Lippincott Company, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19105, 1963, 184 pp., $3.95. The Story of the Laser, John M. Carroll, E. P. Dutton and Company, Inc., New York 10003, 1964, 181 pp., $3.95. Quantum Electronics: The Fundamentals of Transistors and Lasers, John R. Pierce, Doubleday and Company, Inc., New York 10017, 1966, 138 pp., $1.25. Lasers and Their Applications, Kurt R. Stehling, The World Publishing Company, Cleveland, Ohio 44102, 1966, 192 pp., $6.00. Understanding Lasers and Masers, Stanley Leinwoll, Hayden Book Companies, New York 10011, 1964, 96 pp., $1.95. Atomic Light: Lasers, Richard B. Nehrich, Jr., Glenn I. Voran, and Norman F. Dessel, Sterling Publishing Company, Inc., New York 10016, 1967, 136 pp., $3.95.
