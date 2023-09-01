Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    A LASER IN YOUR FUTURE?by@halhellman

    A LASER IN YOUR FUTURE?

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Atomic energy, only a scientific dream a few short years ago, is now providing needed power in many parts of the world. In the same way, the laser, also an atomic phenomenon, has made its way out of the laboratory and into the fields of medicine, commerce, and industry. If it hasn’t touched your life as yet, you need only be patient. It will. Indeed the most exciting probability of all is that lasers undoubtedly will change our lives in ways we cannot even conceive of now.
    featured image - A LASER IN YOUR FUTURE?
    writing #non-fiction #popular-science
    Hal Hellman HackerNoon profile picture

    @halhellman

    Hal Hellman

    Prolific US science writer, adept at simplifying complex concepts for wider understanding.

    Receive Stories from @halhellman

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    THE ELECTROMAGNETIC SPECTRUM
    Published at Aug 22, 2023 by halhellman #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    1000 Stories To Learn About Hackernoon Books
    Published at Jan 12, 2024 by learn #hackernoon-books
    Article Thumbnail
    223 Stories To Learn About Science
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by learn #science
    Article Thumbnail
    To Manufacturers of Knitted Goods
    Published at Dec 29, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    The value of the Scientific American as an advertising medium cannot be over-estimated
    Published at Dec 28, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    Article Thumbnail
    David A. Woodward, Baltimore, Md. Letters Patent No. 16,700, dated February 24, 1857
    Published at Dec 27, 2023 by scientificamerican #non-fiction
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!