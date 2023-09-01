A LASER IN YOUR FUTURE?

Too Long; Didn't Read Atomic energy, only a scientific dream a few short years ago, is now providing needed power in many parts of the world. In the same way, the laser, also an atomic phenomenon, has made its way out of the laboratory and into the fields of medicine, commerce, and industry. If it hasn’t touched your life as yet, you need only be patient. It will. Indeed the most exciting probability of all is that lasers undoubtedly will change our lives in ways we cannot even conceive of now.