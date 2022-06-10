Successful Integration of Personal Medical Devices with Mobile Telemedicine Application

In this detailed overview, we will look through a project aimed at the integration of personal medical devices with a healthcare application. We will get into the details of its main features, the goals of the complex project, and more.





Why do more and more organizations in the healthcare industry mass choose the digitalization of business? Is it the convenience of gathering patient data and communicating via smartphone? Or do medical workers choose digitalization because of the reduced human error? Is it also because of the higher profits?





Well, every single organization may have its reasons. But one thing is for sure – the trend is booming and is without a doubt extremely beneficial for both the patient and business.





In this detailed overview, we will look through a project aimed at the integration of personal medical devices with a healthcare application. We will get into the details of its main features, the goals of the complex project, and more.





What was the point of the challenging project?

Having extensive field knowledge in delivering healthcare solutions, our team took over the development of a handy application for a healthcare provider. The project was aimed at bringing the business to a new level and making patient care more accessible.





More and more organizations providing professional patient care are going more digital because of:

Improved quality of medical services provided Telehealth solutions allow clinicians to work more efficiently and save precious time. Medical personnel mustn’t spend hours doing nerve-racking paperwork or other standard bureaucracy.

Time and cost-efficiency Going digital allows clinics and pharmacies to efficiently allocate resources. This, in turn, increases the profit.





Functionality in detail

Our project was aimed at the smooth integration of a telemedicine application with personal medical devices. The project was implemented in several important stages.





For integration, our team:

Investigated the data formats of different healthcare devices.

Developed a custom approach to extract the indicators measured by these devices.

Wrote a complex algorithm to extract necessary information and display it on the screen of the telemedicine application.

Performed thorough functional testing of the mobile app.





At the very moment, the solution allows patients to measure health indicators and automatically display data on the phone screen. After synchronization, the data can be quickly sent to the attending physician for the subsequent diagnosis and treatment plan prescription.





Here’s a step-by-step guide to the developed software:

Step 1: Choose the desired category. You can choose between a blood glucose meter, pulse oximeter, and blood pressure monitor.

Step 2: Connect the telemedicine application with the right device. Just click on the right name in the dropdown menu of all nearby devices with Bluetooth.

Step 3: Measure your health indicators. The data will be transferred automatically in a few seconds.

Step 4: Send health data to your attending physician. Get the medical care you deserve.





Main challenges of delivering a handy Telehealth application

One of the biggest technical challenges of the eHealth project was investigating several different data formats. To approach every device as a separate element would mean designing custom algorithms for each. Of course, this is both energy-intensive and risky in terms of breakdowns. Based on these considerations, our engineers designed a universal approach for synchronizing different devices.





Another challenge of the eHealth project was compliance with stated medical standards. This nuance is of great importance for several reasons. Firstly, stated medical standards help deliver a high-quality, reliable product. Secondly, sticking to rules is beneficial in terms of marketing and profit.





The moment to consider the development of a telemedicine app

Mobile development is increasingly gaining momentum. More and more clinics and other medical institutions are contacting IT specialists to adopt modern technology. App development became the new black in the medical industry. Most clinics are contacting IT providers to cover their needs and bring their business to a higher level.





Here’s how you know it’s time to consider the development of a telemedicine solution:

Your personnel can’t handle the workload.

Appointment management, drug inventory, and other internal processes take forever.

There’s no single database with historical medical records.

Your organization is steadily losing money.





When it's time to consider the development of a telemedicine app?





Device integration: Why is compliance with medical standards so important?

IT companies designing solutions for clinics and pharmacies use different data formats. A reliable IT company has to ensure that the development complies with medical standards.

ISO / IEEE 11073 is, in plain words, a set of standards that deals with personal medical devices. The ISO / IEEE 11073 is based on the IEEE11073 standard but is of a narrower application.





The mentioned telemedicine set of standards isn’t just a guide for managers, software developers, and testers. It is a valuable marketing element. The prices for officially certified products are higher than those for products that are not certified. This statement is especially true for the US, Canada, and Western Europe.





The implementation of the ISO / IEEE 11073 does not only improve consumer confidence. The certification significantly improves the company’s overall image and, accordingly, its profits.





What’s the business value of medical device integration for large medical providers?

What is the main business value of the delivered solution? Why should healthcare providers consider building similar solutions in order to become more competitive?





Take a look at the business benefits we managed to provide:

The application makes dedicated patient care more accessible in times of a global pandemic

The app allows personnel to devote more time to high-quality patient care

Medical records can be easily digitalized by collecting health indicators via application

The app helps attract more patients by simplifying most processes associated with medical care





Business benefits of delivered telemedicine solution





Final words

One of the main business tendencies across the whole world is introducing telemedicine solutions in hospitals and other medical institutions. As stated by the professionals, about 97% of all healthcare providers across the United States have significantly expanded telehealth access after COVID-19.





The benefits a handy telemedicine application can deliver are undeniable. Telehealth access provides for increased accessibility of services, significantly better patient care, and digitalization of collected patient data. So what are you waiting for? Go take your business to a new level.









