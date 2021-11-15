StyleCLIPDraw: Text-to-Drawing Synthesis with Artistic Control

Site Color
I explain Artificial Intelligence terms and news to non-experts.
Have you ever dreamed of taking the style of a picture, like this cool TikTok drawing style on the left, and applying it to a new picture of your choice? Well, I did, and it has never been easier to do. In fact, you can even achieve that from only text and can try it right now with this new method and their Google Colab notebook available for everyone (see references).
Simply take a picture of the style you want to copy, enter the text you want to generate, and this algorithm will generate a new picture out of it! Just look back at the results above, such a big step forward! The results are extremely impressive, especially if you consider that they were made from a single line of text! If that sounds interesting, watch the video and learn more!
►Read the full article: https://www.louisbouchard.ai/clipdraw/
►CLIPDraw: Frans, K., Soros, L.B. and Witkowski, O., 2021. CLIPDraw:
exploring text-to-drawing synthesis through language-image encoders. https://arxiv.org/abs/2106.14843
►StyleCLIPDraw: Schaldenbrand, P., Liu, Z. and Oh, J., 2021.
StyleCLIPDraw: Coupling Content and Style in Text-to-Drawing Synthesis. https://arxiv.org/abs/2111.03133
►CLIPDraw Colab notebook: https://colab.research.google.com/github/kvfrans/clipdraw/blob/main/clipdraw.ipynb
►StyleCLIPDraw code: https://github.com/pschaldenbrand/StyleCLIPDraw
►StyleCLIPDraw Colab notebook: https://colab.research.google.com/github/pschaldenbrand/StyleCLIPDraw/blob/master/Style_ClipDraw_1_0_Refactored.ipynb
►My Newsletter (A new AI application explained weekly to your emails!): https://www.louisbouchard.ai/newsletter/
have you ever dreamed of taking a
picture like this cool tick tock drawing
style and applying it to a new picture
of your choice well i did and it has
never been easier to do in fact you can
even achieve that from only text and you
can try it right now with this new
method and their google collab notebook
available for everyone simply take a
picture of the style you want to copy
enter the text you want to generate and
this algorithm will generate a new
picture out of it look at that such a
big step forward the results are
extremely impressive especially if you
consider that they were made from a
single line of text here i tried
imitating the same style with another
text input to be honest sometimes it may
look a bit all over the place especially
if you select a more complicated or
messy drawing style like this one
speaking of something messy if you are
like me and your model versioning and
resource tracking looks like this you
may be the perfect candidate to try the
sponsor of two days video which is none
other than weights and biases i always
assumed i could stack folders like this
and simply add old v1 v2 v3 and so on to
my file names without any problem until
i had to work with someone while it may
be easy for me to find my old tests it
was impossible to explain my thought
process behind this mess and was my
teammate's nightmare if you care about
your teammates and reproducibility don't
do like i did and give weights and
biases a shot no more notebooks or
results saved everywhere as it creates a
super friendly user dashboard for you
and your team to track your experiments
and it's super easy to set up and use
it's the first link in the description
and i promise within a month you will be
completely dependent
as we said this new model by peter
schaldenbrunn ethel called style clip
draw which is an improvement upon clip
draw by kevin franz at all takes an
image and takes as inputs and can
generate a new image based on your text
and following the style in the image so
the model has to both understand what's
in the text and the image to correctly
copy its style as you may suspect this
is incredibly challenging but we are
fortunate enough to have a lot of
researchers working on so many different
challenges like trying to link text with
images which is what clip can do quickly
clip is a model developed by openai that
can basically associate a line of text
with an image both the text and images
will be encoded similarly so that they
will be very close to each other in the
new space they are encoded in if they
both mean the same thing using clip the
researchers could understand the text
from the user input and generate an
image out of it if you are not familiar
with clip yet i would recommend watching
a video i made about it together with
dolly earlier this year but then how did
they apply a new style to it clip is
just linking existing images to texts it
cannot create a new image indeed we also
need something else to capture the style
of the image sent in both the textures
and shapes well the image generation
process is quite unique it won't simply
generate an image right away rather it
will draw on a canvas and get better and
better over time it will just draw
random lines at first and create an
initial image this new image is then
sent back to the algorithm and compared
with both the style image and the text
which will generate another version this
is one iteration at each iteration we
draw random curves again oriented by the
two losses we'll see in a second this
random process is quite cool since it
will allow each new test to look
different so using the same image and
same text as inputs you will end up with
different results that may look even
better here you can see a very important
step called image augmentation it will
basically create multiple variations of
the image and allow the model to
converge on results that look right to
humans and not simply on the right
numerical values for the machine this
simple process is repeated until we are
satisfied with the results so this whole
model learns on the fly over many
iterations optimizing two losses we see
here one for aligning the content of the
image with the text sent and the other
further style here you can see the first
lust is based on how close the clip
encodings are as we said earlier where
clip is basically judging the results
and its decision will orient the next
generation the second one is also very
simple we send both images into a
pre-trained convolutional neural network
like vgg which will encode the images
similarly to clip we then compare these
encodings to measure how close they are
to each other this will be our second
judge that will orient the next
generation as well this way using both
judges we can get closer to the text and
the wanted style at the same time in the
next generation if you are not familiar
with convolutional neural networks and
encodings i will strongly recommend
watching the video i made explaining
them in simple terms this iterative
process makes the model a bit slow to
generate a beautiful image but after a
few hundred iterations or in other words
after a few minutes you have your new
image and i promise it's worth the wait
it also means that it doesn't require
any other training which is pretty cool
now the interesting part you've been
waiting for indeed you can use it right
now for free or at least pretty cheaply
using the collab notebook linked in the
description below i had some problems
running it and i would recommend buying
the pro version of collab if you'd like
to play with it without any issues
otherwise feel free to ask me any
questions in the comments if you
encounter any problems i pretty much
went through all of them myself to use
it you simply run all cells like that
and that's it you can now enter a new
text for the generation or send a new
image for the style from a link and
voila now tweak the parameters and see
what you can do if you play with it
please send me the results on twitter
and tag me i'd love to see them as they
state in the paper the results will have
the same biases as the models they use
such as clip which you should consider
if you play with it of course this was a
simple overview of the paper and i
strongly invite you to read both clip
draw and style clip draw for more
technical details and try their collab
notebook both are linked in the
description below thank you once again
weights and biases for sponsoring this
video and huge thanks to you for
watching until the end i hope you
enjoyed this week's video let me know
what you think and how you will use this
new model
[Music]