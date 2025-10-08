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Streamlining Automotive Testing With Real-Time Documentation: Kober’s Success Story With SimpleBLE

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byCalifornia Open Source@californiaopensource

October 8th, 2025
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programming#programming#kober-engineering#simpleble#electronic-control-units#real-time-audio-logging#seamless-ble-integration#c++#good-company

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