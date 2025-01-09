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Streaming in Next.js 15: WebSockets vs Server-Sent Events

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byFelix Okeke@felixiho

Knows a bit about computers

January 9th, 2025
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Felix Okeke

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Felix Okeke@felixiho

Software Engineer @Unith

Knows a bit about computers

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tech-stories#streaming-in-next.js#websockets#server-sent-events#react#nextjs#streaming#frontend#eventsource

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