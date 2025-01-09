Streaming in Next.js 15: WebSockets vs Server-Sent Events

Real-time data streaming is essential for modern web applications, powering features like low-latency audio/visual streaming, stock updates, collaborative tools, and live geolocation. Next.js provides robust support for implementing both WebSockets and Server-Sent Events (SSE), making it an excellent choice for building scalable real-time solutions. In this guide, we’ll explore these technologies, compare their strengths and weaknesses, and outline practical implementation strategies for integrating them into your Next.js applications. Understanding the Basics Before diving into implementations, let’s clarify the key differences between WebSockets and SSE: WebSockets WebSockets are a computer communications protocol that enable real-time, bidirectional communication between a client and a server over a single Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection. Key Features of WebSockets: Bidirectional communication: This allows data to flow in both directions, enabling real-time exchange between the client and server.\nFull-duplex protocol: Both the client and server can send and receive data simultaneously without waiting for the other.\nMaintains Persistent Connection: Keeps the connection open between the client and server, avoiding repeated handshakes and improving efficiency for continuous data exchange.\nSupports Binary Data Transmission: Enables the transmission of non-text data, such as images, audio, or files, in addition to standard text formats.\nHigher Overhead but Lower Latency: Involves more resource consumption to maintain a connection but ensures faster data delivery due to reduced delays. Server-Sent Events (SSE) Server-Sent Events (SSE) is a unidirectional communication protocol that allows servers to push real-time updates to clients over a single HTTP connection. Unlike WebSockets, SSE is designed for scenarios where the server continuously sends data without expecting responses from the client. Key Features of Server Sent Events: Unidirectional Communication: The server can send updates to the client, but the client cannot send data back through the same connection.\nUses Standard HTTP: Operates over regular HTTP connections, making it compatible with most web servers and firewalls.\nAutomatic Reconnection: Built-in mechanism to automatically re-establish the connection if it is interrupted.\nText-Based Data Only: Transmits only text-based data, such as JSON or plain text, rather than binary formats.\nLower Overhead but Slightly Higher Latency: Consumes fewer resources but may have slightly delayed delivery compared to some bidirectional protocols. Implementation in Next.js 15 Let’s explore how to implement both approaches in a Next.js 15 application. WebSocket Implementation Next.Js API routes and Route handlers are for serverless functions which mean they do not support websocket servers. For this guide, we’ll implement a simple WebSocket server that emits messages to connected clients. If you don't have one, you can quickly create a server using Node.js on your local machine as shown below: const express = require("express");\nconst http = require("http");\nconst WebSocket = require("ws");\n\nconst app = express();\n\n// Create an HTTP server\nconst server = http.createServer(app);\n\n// Create a WebSocket server\nconst wss = new WebSocket.Server({ server, path: "/ws" });\n\n// WebSocket connection handling\nwss.on("connection", (ws) => {\n console.log("New WebSocket connection");\n\n // Send a welcome message to the client\n ws.send(\n JSON.stringify({ type: "welcome", message: "Connected to WebSocket API!" })\n );\n\n // Handle messages from the client\n ws.on("message", (message) => {\n console.log("Received:", message);\n\n // Broadcast the message to all connected clients\n wss.clients.forEach((client) => {\n if (client.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {\n client.send(JSON.stringify({ type: "broadcast", data: message }));\n }\n });\n });\n\n // Handle disconnection\n ws.on("close", () => {\n console.log("WebSocket connection closed");\n });\n});\n\n// Start the HTTP server\nconst PORT = 3000;\nserver.listen(PORT, () => {\n console.log(`API server running at http://localhost:${PORT}`);\n console.log(`WebSocket endpoint available at ws://localhost:${PORT}/ws`);\n}); Now create a hook in your Next.js codebase called useWebsocket.ts import { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react";\n\ninterface UseWebSocketOptions {\n onOpen?: (event: Event) => void;\n onMessage?: (event: MessageEvent) => void;\n onClose?: (event: CloseEvent) => void;\n onError?: (event: Event) => void;\n reconnectAttempts?: number;\n reconnectInterval?: number;\n}\n\nexport const useWebSocket = (\n url: string,\n options: UseWebSocketOptions = {}\n) => {\n const {\n onOpen,\n onMessage,\n onClose,\n onError,\n reconnectAttempts = 5,\n reconnectInterval = 3000,\n } = options;\n\n const [isConnected, setIsConnected] = useState(false);\n const [isReconnecting, setIsReconnecting] = useState(false);\n\n const webSocketRef = useRef<WebSocket | null>(null);\n const attemptsRef = useRef(0);\n\n const connectWebSocket = () => {\n setIsReconnecting(false);\n attemptsRef.current = 0;\n\n const ws = new WebSocket(url);\n webSocketRef.current = ws;\n\n ws.onopen = (event) => {\n setIsConnected(true);\n setIsReconnecting(false);\n if (onOpen) onOpen(event);\n };\n\n ws.onmessage = (event) => {\n if (onMessage) onMessage(event);\n };\n\n ws.onclose = (event) => {\n setIsConnected(false);\n if (onClose) onClose(event);\n\n // Attempt reconnection if allowed\n if (attemptsRef.current < reconnectAttempts) {\n setIsReconnecting(true);\n attemptsRef.current++;\n setTimeout(connectWebSocket, reconnectInterval);\n }\n };\n\n ws.onerror = (event) => {\n if (onError) onError(event);\n };\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n connectWebSocket();\n\n // Cleanup on component unmount\n return () => {\n if (webSocketRef.current) {\n webSocketRef.current.close();\n }\n };\n }, [url]);\n\n const sendMessage = (message: string) => {\n if (\n webSocketRef.current &&\n webSocketRef.current.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN\n ) {\n webSocketRef.current.send(message);\n } else {\n console.error("WebSocket is not open. Unable to send message.");\n }\n };\n\n return { isConnected, isReconnecting, sendMessage };\n}; This hook returns two variables to track the WebSocket's state and a sendMessage function for sending messages to the WebSocket server. By using this hook, you simplify the process of consuming data from the WebSocket server, as it handles connection management and data processing. This approach makes your code more modular and easier to maintain. For a working Next.js example, please check the repository here Server-Sent Events Implementation In this implementation, we’ll be creating a route handler to process initiate the request with a server that streams events back as responses. const stream = new ReadableStream({\n async start(controller) {\n try {\n const response = await fetch(`${URL}/api/sse`, {\n headers: {\n Authorization: "Bearer token",\n "Cache-Control": "no-cache",\n },\n });\n\n if (!response.ok) {\n const errorBody = await response.text();\n console.error("API error message:", errorBody);\n controller.enqueue(\n encodeSSE("error", `API responded with status ${response.status}`)\n );\n controller.close();\n return;\n }\n\n const reader = response.body?.getReader();\n if (!reader) {\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("error", "No data received from API"));\n controller.close();\n return;\n }\n\n // Notify client of successful connection\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("init", "Connecting..."));\n\n while (true) {\n const { done, value } = await reader.read();\n if (done) break;\n controller.enqueue(value);\n }\n\n controller.close();\n reader.releaseLock();\n } catch (error) {\n console.error("Stream error:", error);\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("error", "Stream interrupted"));\n controller.close();\n }\n },\n });\n\n return new NextResponse(stream, {\n headers: {\n "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",\n "Cache-Control": "no-cache, no-transform",\n Connection: "keep-alive",\n "Content-Type": "text/event-stream",\n },\n status: 200,\n }); Next is to create a hook to handle the streaming responses and update the UI. const useSSE = (url: string) => {\n const [isConnected, setIsConnected] = useState(false);\n const [messages, setMessages] = useState<any[]>([]); // Array to store messages\n const [error, setError] = useState<string | null>(null);\n const eventSourceRef = useRef<EventSource | null>(null);\n const reconnectAttemptsRef = useRef(0);\n const maxReconnectAttempts = 5;\n\n const connect = () => {\n if (eventSourceRef.current) {\n eventSourceRef.current.close();\n }\n\n const eventSource = new EventSource(url);\n eventSourceRef.current = eventSource;\n\n eventSource.onopen = () => {\n setIsConnected(true);\n setError(null);\n reconnectAttemptsRef.current = 0;\n };\n\n eventSource.onmessage = (event) => {\n try {\n const data = JSON.parse(event.data);\n setMessages((prev) => [...prev, data]); // Append new message to the array\n } catch (err) {\n console.error("Failed to parse message:", err);\n }\n };\n\n eventSource.onerror = () => {\n setIsConnected(false);\n setError("Connection lost, attempting to reconnect...");\n eventSource.close();\n handleReconnect();\n };\n };\n\n const handleReconnect = () => {\n if (reconnectAttemptsRef.current < maxReconnectAttempts) {\n const retryTimeout = 1000 * Math.pow(2, reconnectAttemptsRef.current); // Exponential backoff\n setTimeout(() => {\n reconnectAttemptsRef.current += 1;\n connect();\n }, retryTimeout);\n } else {\n setError("Maximum reconnect attempts reached.");\n }\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n connect();\n\n return () => {\n eventSourceRef.current?.close(); // Clean up connection on unmount\n };\n }, [url]);\n\n return { isConnected, messages, error };\n}; This hook provides an easy way to manage a Server-Sent Events (SSE) connection within a React functional component. It is responsible for establishing a persistent connection, tracking connection state, handling incoming messages, handling reconnection logic and error management. For a working Next.js example, please check the repository here. Performance Considerations 1. Connection Management: For managing multiple WebSocket connections (a "connection pool"), you can create a pool manager to open, reuse, and close connections as needed. class WebSocketPool {\n private pool: Map<string, WebSocket> = new Map();\n\n connect(url: string): WebSocket {\n if (this.pool.has(url)) {\n return this.pool.get(url)!;\n }\n\n const ws = new WebSocket(url);\n this.pool.set(url, ws);\n\n ws.onclose = () => {\n console.log(`Connection to ${url} closed.`);\n this.pool.delete(url);\n };\n\n return ws;\n }\n\n sendMessage(url: string, message: string) {\n const ws = this.pool.get(url);\n if (ws && ws.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {\n ws.send(message);\n } else {\n console.error(`WebSocket to ${url} is not open.`);\n }\n }\n\n closeConnection(url: string) {\n const ws = this.pool.get(url);\n if (ws) {\n ws.close();\n this.pool.delete(url);\n }\n }\n\n closeAll() {\n this.pool.forEach((ws) => ws.close());\n this.pool.clear();\n }\n}\n\nexport const webSocketPool = new WebSocketPool(); use the connection pool import { webSocketPool } from '../utils/webSocketPool';\n\nconst ws1 = webSocketPool.connect('ws://localhost:3000/ws1');\nconst ws2 = webSocketPool.connect('ws://localhost:3000/ws2');\n\nwebSocketPool.sendMessage('ws://localhost:3000/ws1', 'Hello WS1');\nwebSocketPool.sendMessage('ws://localhost:3000/ws2', 'Hello WS2');\n\n// Close individual connection\nwebSocketPool.closeConnection('ws://localhost:3000/ws1');\n\n// Close all connections\nwebSocketPool.closeAll(); The WebSocketPool class manages WebSocket connections by storing them in a Map, using their URLs as keys. When a connection is requested, it reuses an existing WebSocket if available or creates a new one and adds it to the pool. Messages can be sent through open connections using sendMessage. The closeConnection method removes and closes a specific WebSocket, while closeAll shuts down and clears all connections, ensuring efficient management and reuse of resources. 2. Memory Management To prevent leaks, we can create a custom hook that monitors memory usage and triggers cleanup actions when memory usage exceeds a specified threshold. Here's how you can adapt it: import { useEffect } from "react";\n\nconst useMemoryManager = (onHighMemory: () => void, interval = 5000, threshold = 0.8) => {\n useEffect(() => {\n const monitorMemory = () => {\n const memoryUsage = process.memoryUsage();\n const heapUsedRatio = memoryUsage.heapUsed / memoryUsage.heapTotal;\n\n if (heapUsedRatio > threshold) {\n onHighMemory();\n }\n };\n\n const intervalId = setInterval(monitorMemory, interval);\n\n return () => {\n clearInterval(intervalId); // Cleanup interval on unmount\n };\n }, [onHighMemory, interval, threshold]);\n};\n\nexport default useMemoryManager; The useMemoryManager hook provides a way to monitor heap memory usage within the app and trigger cleanup actions when memory usage exceeds a specified threshold. It accepts three parameters: a callback function (onHighMemory) that is executed when high memory usage is detected, an interval duration (defaulting to 5000 milliseconds) for periodic checks, and a memory threshold (defaulting to 80% of heap memory). The hook utilizes setInterval to repeatedly assess memory usage via process.memoryUsage() and compares the ratio of heapUsed to heapTotal against the threshold. If the threshold is exceeded, the onHighMemory callback is invoked, allowing developers to implement cleanup strategies such as closing idle connections, clearing caches, or triggering garbage collection. Additionally, the hook ensures proper resource management by clearing the interval when the component unmounts. This makes it a practical solution for maintaining efficient memory usage and avoiding potential memory leaks in server-side or Electron-based React applications. Choosing the Right Approach WebSockets\n\nServer Sent Events\n\n\n\nUse when you need Bidirectional communication\n\nUse when you only need server-to-client updates\n\n\n\nUse when you need Real-time updates are critical\n\nUse when you want simpler implementation\n\n\n\nBuilding Chat applications\n\nBuilding News feeds\n\n\n\nBuilding Collaborative editing tools\n\nBuilding social media streams\n\n\n\nBuilding Real-time games\n\nBuilding dashboard updates\n\n\n\nBuilding Live trading platforms\n\nBuilding status monitoring Conclusion Both WebSockets and SSE have their place in modern web applications. WebSockets excel in scenarios requiring bidirectional communication and low latency, while SSE is perfect for simpler, unidirectional streaming needs. The choice between them should be based on your specific use case, considering factors like: Communication pattern requirements\n\n\nScalability needs\n\n\nBrowser support requirements\n\n\nDevelopment complexity tolerance\n\n\nInfrastructure constraints Remember that these technologies aren't mutually exclusive – many applications can benefit from using both, each serving different purposes within the same system. Real-time data streaming is essential for modern web applications, powering features like low-latency audio/visual streaming, stock updates, collaborative tools, and live geolocation. Next.js provides robust support for implementing both WebSockets and Server-Sent Events (SSE) , making it an excellent choice for building scalable real-time solutions. In this guide, we’ll explore these technologies, compare their strengths and weaknesses, and outline practical implementation strategies for integrating them into your Next.js applications. WebSockets Server-Sent Events (SSE) Understanding the Basics Understanding the Basics Before diving into implementations, let’s clarify the key differences between WebSockets and SSE: WebSockets WebSockets WebSockets are a computer communications protocol that enable real-time, bidirectional communication between a client and a server over a single Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) connection. computer communications protocol Transmission Control Protocol (TCP) Key Features of WebSockets: Bidirectional communication: This allows data to flow in both directions, enabling real-time exchange between the client and server. Full-duplex protocol: Both the client and server can send and receive data simultaneously without waiting for the other. Maintains Persistent Connection: Keeps the connection open between the client and server, avoiding repeated handshakes and improving efficiency for continuous data exchange. Supports Binary Data Transmission: Enables the transmission of non-text data, such as images, audio, or files, in addition to standard text formats. Higher Overhead but Lower Latency: Involves more resource consumption to maintain a connection but ensures faster data delivery due to reduced delays. Bidirectional communication : This allows data to flow in both directions, enabling real-time exchange between the client and server. Bidirectional communication Full-duplex protocol: Both the client and server can send and receive data simultaneously without waiting for the other. Full-duplex protocol: Maintains Persistent Connection: Keeps the connection open between the client and server, avoiding repeated handshakes and improving efficiency for continuous data exchange. Maintains Persistent Connection: Supports Binary Data Transmission: Enables the transmission of non-text data, such as images, audio, or files, in addition to standard text formats. Supports Binary Data Transmission: Higher Overhead but Lower Latency: Involves more resource consumption to maintain a connection but ensures faster data delivery due to reduced delays. Higher Overhead but Lower Latency: Server-Sent Events (SSE) Server-Sent Events (SSE) Server-Sent Events (SSE) is a unidirectional communication protocol that allows servers to push real-time updates to clients over a single HTTP connection . Unlike WebSockets, SSE is designed for scenarios where the server continuously sends data without expecting responses from the client. Server-Sent Events (SSE) unidirectional communication protocol HTTP connection Key Features of Server Sent Events: Unidirectional Communication: The server can send updates to the client, but the client cannot send data back through the same connection. Uses Standard HTTP: Operates over regular HTTP connections, making it compatible with most web servers and firewalls. Automatic Reconnection: Built-in mechanism to automatically re-establish the connection if it is interrupted. Text-Based Data Only: Transmits only text-based data, such as JSON or plain text, rather than binary formats. Lower Overhead but Slightly Higher Latency: Consumes fewer resources but may have slightly delayed delivery compared to some bidirectional protocols. Unidirectional Communication: The server can send updates to the client, but the client cannot send data back through the same connection. Unidirectional Communication: Uses Standard HTTP: Operates over regular HTTP connections, making it compatible with most web servers and firewalls. Uses Standard HTTP: Automatic Reconnection: Built-in mechanism to automatically re-establish the connection if it is interrupted. Automatic Reconnection: Text-Based Data Only: Transmits only text-based data, such as JSON or plain text, rather than binary formats. Text-Based Data Only: Lower Overhead but Slightly Higher Latency: Consumes fewer resources but may have slightly delayed delivery compared to some bidirectional protocols. Lower Overhead but Slightly Higher Latency: Implementation in Next.js 15 Let’s explore how to implement both approaches in a Next.js 15 application. WebSocket Implementation Next.Js API routes and Route handlers are for serverless functions which mean they do not support websocket servers. For this guide, we’ll implement a simple WebSocket server that emits messages to connected clients. If you don't have one, you can quickly create a server using Node.js on your local machine as shown below: const express = require("express");\nconst http = require("http");\nconst WebSocket = require("ws");\n\nconst app = express();\n\n// Create an HTTP server\nconst server = http.createServer(app);\n\n// Create a WebSocket server\nconst wss = new WebSocket.Server({ server, path: "/ws" });\n\n// WebSocket connection handling\nwss.on("connection", (ws) => {\n console.log("New WebSocket connection");\n\n // Send a welcome message to the client\n ws.send(\n JSON.stringify({ type: "welcome", message: "Connected to WebSocket API!" })\n );\n\n // Handle messages from the client\n ws.on("message", (message) => {\n console.log("Received:", message);\n\n // Broadcast the message to all connected clients\n wss.clients.forEach((client) => {\n if (client.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {\n client.send(JSON.stringify({ type: "broadcast", data: message }));\n }\n });\n });\n\n // Handle disconnection\n ws.on("close", () => {\n console.log("WebSocket connection closed");\n });\n});\n\n// Start the HTTP server\nconst PORT = 3000;\nserver.listen(PORT, () => {\n console.log(`API server running at http://localhost:${PORT}`);\n console.log(`WebSocket endpoint available at ws://localhost:${PORT}/ws`);\n}); const express = require("express");\nconst http = require("http");\nconst WebSocket = require("ws");\n\nconst app = express();\n\n// Create an HTTP server\nconst server = http.createServer(app);\n\n// Create a WebSocket server\nconst wss = new WebSocket.Server({ server, path: "/ws" });\n\n// WebSocket connection handling\nwss.on("connection", (ws) => {\n console.log("New WebSocket connection");\n\n // Send a welcome message to the client\n ws.send(\n JSON.stringify({ type: "welcome", message: "Connected to WebSocket API!" })\n );\n\n // Handle messages from the client\n ws.on("message", (message) => {\n console.log("Received:", message);\n\n // Broadcast the message to all connected clients\n wss.clients.forEach((client) => {\n if (client.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {\n client.send(JSON.stringify({ type: "broadcast", data: message }));\n }\n });\n });\n\n // Handle disconnection\n ws.on("close", () => {\n console.log("WebSocket connection closed");\n });\n});\n\n// Start the HTTP server\nconst PORT = 3000;\nserver.listen(PORT, () => {\n console.log(`API server running at http://localhost:${PORT}`);\n console.log(`WebSocket endpoint available at ws://localhost:${PORT}/ws`);\n}); Now create a hook in your Next.js codebase called useWebsocket.ts import { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react";\n\ninterface UseWebSocketOptions {\n onOpen?: (event: Event) => void;\n onMessage?: (event: MessageEvent) => void;\n onClose?: (event: CloseEvent) => void;\n onError?: (event: Event) => void;\n reconnectAttempts?: number;\n reconnectInterval?: number;\n}\n\nexport const useWebSocket = (\n url: string,\n options: UseWebSocketOptions = {}\n) => {\n const {\n onOpen,\n onMessage,\n onClose,\n onError,\n reconnectAttempts = 5,\n reconnectInterval = 3000,\n } = options;\n\n const [isConnected, setIsConnected] = useState(false);\n const [isReconnecting, setIsReconnecting] = useState(false);\n\n const webSocketRef = useRef<WebSocket | null>(null);\n const attemptsRef = useRef(0);\n\n const connectWebSocket = () => {\n setIsReconnecting(false);\n attemptsRef.current = 0;\n\n const ws = new WebSocket(url);\n webSocketRef.current = ws;\n\n ws.onopen = (event) => {\n setIsConnected(true);\n setIsReconnecting(false);\n if (onOpen) onOpen(event);\n };\n\n ws.onmessage = (event) => {\n if (onMessage) onMessage(event);\n };\n\n ws.onclose = (event) => {\n setIsConnected(false);\n if (onClose) onClose(event);\n\n // Attempt reconnection if allowed\n if (attemptsRef.current < reconnectAttempts) {\n setIsReconnecting(true);\n attemptsRef.current++;\n setTimeout(connectWebSocket, reconnectInterval);\n }\n };\n\n ws.onerror = (event) => {\n if (onError) onError(event);\n };\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n connectWebSocket();\n\n // Cleanup on component unmount\n return () => {\n if (webSocketRef.current) {\n webSocketRef.current.close();\n }\n };\n }, [url]);\n\n const sendMessage = (message: string) => {\n if (\n webSocketRef.current &&\n webSocketRef.current.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN\n ) {\n webSocketRef.current.send(message);\n } else {\n console.error("WebSocket is not open. Unable to send message.");\n }\n };\n\n return { isConnected, isReconnecting, sendMessage };\n}; import { useEffect, useRef, useState } from "react";\n\ninterface UseWebSocketOptions {\n onOpen?: (event: Event) => void;\n onMessage?: (event: MessageEvent) => void;\n onClose?: (event: CloseEvent) => void;\n onError?: (event: Event) => void;\n reconnectAttempts?: number;\n reconnectInterval?: number;\n}\n\nexport const useWebSocket = (\n url: string,\n options: UseWebSocketOptions = {}\n) => {\n const {\n onOpen,\n onMessage,\n onClose,\n onError,\n reconnectAttempts = 5,\n reconnectInterval = 3000,\n } = options;\n\n const [isConnected, setIsConnected] = useState(false);\n const [isReconnecting, setIsReconnecting] = useState(false);\n\n const webSocketRef = useRef<WebSocket | null>(null);\n const attemptsRef = useRef(0);\n\n const connectWebSocket = () => {\n setIsReconnecting(false);\n attemptsRef.current = 0;\n\n const ws = new WebSocket(url);\n webSocketRef.current = ws;\n\n ws.onopen = (event) => {\n setIsConnected(true);\n setIsReconnecting(false);\n if (onOpen) onOpen(event);\n };\n\n ws.onmessage = (event) => {\n if (onMessage) onMessage(event);\n };\n\n ws.onclose = (event) => {\n setIsConnected(false);\n if (onClose) onClose(event);\n\n // Attempt reconnection if allowed\n if (attemptsRef.current < reconnectAttempts) {\n setIsReconnecting(true);\n attemptsRef.current++;\n setTimeout(connectWebSocket, reconnectInterval);\n }\n };\n\n ws.onerror = (event) => {\n if (onError) onError(event);\n };\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n connectWebSocket();\n\n // Cleanup on component unmount\n return () => {\n if (webSocketRef.current) {\n webSocketRef.current.close();\n }\n };\n }, [url]);\n\n const sendMessage = (message: string) => {\n if (\n webSocketRef.current &&\n webSocketRef.current.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN\n ) {\n webSocketRef.current.send(message);\n } else {\n console.error("WebSocket is not open. Unable to send message.");\n }\n };\n\n return { isConnected, isReconnecting, sendMessage };\n}; This hook returns two variables to track the WebSocket's state and a sendMessage function for sending messages to the WebSocket server. By using this hook, you simplify the process of consuming data from the WebSocket server, as it handles connection management and data processing. This approach makes your code more modular and easier to maintain. sendMessage For a working Next.js example, please check the repository here here Server-Sent Events Implementation In this implementation, we’ll be creating a route handler to process initiate the request with a server that streams events back as responses. const stream = new ReadableStream({\n async start(controller) {\n try {\n const response = await fetch(`${URL}/api/sse`, {\n headers: {\n Authorization: "Bearer token",\n "Cache-Control": "no-cache",\n },\n });\n\n if (!response.ok) {\n const errorBody = await response.text();\n console.error("API error message:", errorBody);\n controller.enqueue(\n encodeSSE("error", `API responded with status ${response.status}`)\n );\n controller.close();\n return;\n }\n\n const reader = response.body?.getReader();\n if (!reader) {\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("error", "No data received from API"));\n controller.close();\n return;\n }\n\n // Notify client of successful connection\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("init", "Connecting..."));\n\n while (true) {\n const { done, value } = await reader.read();\n if (done) break;\n controller.enqueue(value);\n }\n\n controller.close();\n reader.releaseLock();\n } catch (error) {\n console.error("Stream error:", error);\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("error", "Stream interrupted"));\n controller.close();\n }\n },\n });\n\n return new NextResponse(stream, {\n headers: {\n "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",\n "Cache-Control": "no-cache, no-transform",\n Connection: "keep-alive",\n "Content-Type": "text/event-stream",\n },\n status: 200,\n }); const stream = new ReadableStream({\n async start(controller) {\n try {\n const response = await fetch(`${URL}/api/sse`, {\n headers: {\n Authorization: "Bearer token",\n "Cache-Control": "no-cache",\n },\n });\n\n if (!response.ok) {\n const errorBody = await response.text();\n console.error("API error message:", errorBody);\n controller.enqueue(\n encodeSSE("error", `API responded with status ${response.status}`)\n );\n controller.close();\n return;\n }\n\n const reader = response.body?.getReader();\n if (!reader) {\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("error", "No data received from API"));\n controller.close();\n return;\n }\n\n // Notify client of successful connection\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("init", "Connecting..."));\n\n while (true) {\n const { done, value } = await reader.read();\n if (done) break;\n controller.enqueue(value);\n }\n\n controller.close();\n reader.releaseLock();\n } catch (error) {\n console.error("Stream error:", error);\n controller.enqueue(encodeSSE("error", "Stream interrupted"));\n controller.close();\n }\n },\n });\n\n return new NextResponse(stream, {\n headers: {\n "Access-Control-Allow-Origin": "*",\n "Cache-Control": "no-cache, no-transform",\n Connection: "keep-alive",\n "Content-Type": "text/event-stream",\n },\n status: 200,\n }); Next is to create a hook to handle the streaming responses and update the UI. const useSSE = (url: string) => {\n const [isConnected, setIsConnected] = useState(false);\n const [messages, setMessages] = useState<any[]>([]); // Array to store messages\n const [error, setError] = useState<string | null>(null);\n const eventSourceRef = useRef<EventSource | null>(null);\n const reconnectAttemptsRef = useRef(0);\n const maxReconnectAttempts = 5;\n\n const connect = () => {\n if (eventSourceRef.current) {\n eventSourceRef.current.close();\n }\n\n const eventSource = new EventSource(url);\n eventSourceRef.current = eventSource;\n\n eventSource.onopen = () => {\n setIsConnected(true);\n setError(null);\n reconnectAttemptsRef.current = 0;\n };\n\n eventSource.onmessage = (event) => {\n try {\n const data = JSON.parse(event.data);\n setMessages((prev) => [...prev, data]); // Append new message to the array\n } catch (err) {\n console.error("Failed to parse message:", err);\n }\n };\n\n eventSource.onerror = () => {\n setIsConnected(false);\n setError("Connection lost, attempting to reconnect...");\n eventSource.close();\n handleReconnect();\n };\n };\n\n const handleReconnect = () => {\n if (reconnectAttemptsRef.current < maxReconnectAttempts) {\n const retryTimeout = 1000 * Math.pow(2, reconnectAttemptsRef.current); // Exponential backoff\n setTimeout(() => {\n reconnectAttemptsRef.current += 1;\n connect();\n }, retryTimeout);\n } else {\n setError("Maximum reconnect attempts reached.");\n }\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n connect();\n\n return () => {\n eventSourceRef.current?.close(); // Clean up connection on unmount\n };\n }, [url]);\n\n return { isConnected, messages, error };\n}; const useSSE = (url: string) => {\n const [isConnected, setIsConnected] = useState(false);\n const [messages, setMessages] = useState<any[]>([]); // Array to store messages\n const [error, setError] = useState<string | null>(null);\n const eventSourceRef = useRef<EventSource | null>(null);\n const reconnectAttemptsRef = useRef(0);\n const maxReconnectAttempts = 5;\n\n const connect = () => {\n if (eventSourceRef.current) {\n eventSourceRef.current.close();\n }\n\n const eventSource = new EventSource(url);\n eventSourceRef.current = eventSource;\n\n eventSource.onopen = () => {\n setIsConnected(true);\n setError(null);\n reconnectAttemptsRef.current = 0;\n };\n\n eventSource.onmessage = (event) => {\n try {\n const data = JSON.parse(event.data);\n setMessages((prev) => [...prev, data]); // Append new message to the array\n } catch (err) {\n console.error("Failed to parse message:", err);\n }\n };\n\n eventSource.onerror = () => {\n setIsConnected(false);\n setError("Connection lost, attempting to reconnect...");\n eventSource.close();\n handleReconnect();\n };\n };\n\n const handleReconnect = () => {\n if (reconnectAttemptsRef.current < maxReconnectAttempts) {\n const retryTimeout = 1000 * Math.pow(2, reconnectAttemptsRef.current); // Exponential backoff\n setTimeout(() => {\n reconnectAttemptsRef.current += 1;\n connect();\n }, retryTimeout);\n } else {\n setError("Maximum reconnect attempts reached.");\n }\n };\n\n useEffect(() => {\n connect();\n\n return () => {\n eventSourceRef.current?.close(); // Clean up connection on unmount\n };\n }, [url]);\n\n return { isConnected, messages, error };\n}; This hook provides an easy way to manage a Server-Sent Events (SSE) connection within a React functional component. It is responsible for establishing a persistent connection, tracking connection state, handling incoming messages, handling reconnection logic and error management. Server-Sent Events (SSE) For a working Next.js example, please check the repository here . here Performance Considerations 1. Connection Management: For managing multiple WebSocket connections (a "connection pool"), you can create a pool manager to open, reuse, and close connections as needed. class WebSocketPool {\n private pool: Map<string, WebSocket> = new Map();\n\n connect(url: string): WebSocket {\n if (this.pool.has(url)) {\n return this.pool.get(url)!;\n }\n\n const ws = new WebSocket(url);\n this.pool.set(url, ws);\n\n ws.onclose = () => {\n console.log(`Connection to ${url} closed.`);\n this.pool.delete(url);\n };\n\n return ws;\n }\n\n sendMessage(url: string, message: string) {\n const ws = this.pool.get(url);\n if (ws && ws.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {\n ws.send(message);\n } else {\n console.error(`WebSocket to ${url} is not open.`);\n }\n }\n\n closeConnection(url: string) {\n const ws = this.pool.get(url);\n if (ws) {\n ws.close();\n this.pool.delete(url);\n }\n }\n\n closeAll() {\n this.pool.forEach((ws) => ws.close());\n this.pool.clear();\n }\n}\n\nexport const webSocketPool = new WebSocketPool(); class WebSocketPool {\n private pool: Map<string, WebSocket> = new Map();\n\n connect(url: string): WebSocket {\n if (this.pool.has(url)) {\n return this.pool.get(url)!;\n }\n\n const ws = new WebSocket(url);\n this.pool.set(url, ws);\n\n ws.onclose = () => {\n console.log(`Connection to ${url} closed.`);\n this.pool.delete(url);\n };\n\n return ws;\n }\n\n sendMessage(url: string, message: string) {\n const ws = this.pool.get(url);\n if (ws && ws.readyState === WebSocket.OPEN) {\n ws.send(message);\n } else {\n console.error(`WebSocket to ${url} is not open.`);\n }\n }\n\n closeConnection(url: string) {\n const ws = this.pool.get(url);\n if (ws) {\n ws.close();\n this.pool.delete(url);\n }\n }\n\n closeAll() {\n this.pool.forEach((ws) => ws.close());\n this.pool.clear();\n }\n}\n\nexport const webSocketPool = new WebSocketPool(); use the connection pool import { webSocketPool } from '../utils/webSocketPool';\n\nconst ws1 = webSocketPool.connect('ws://localhost:3000/ws1');\nconst ws2 = webSocketPool.connect('ws://localhost:3000/ws2');\n\nwebSocketPool.sendMessage('ws://localhost:3000/ws1', 'Hello WS1');\nwebSocketPool.sendMessage('ws://localhost:3000/ws2', 'Hello WS2');\n\n// Close individual connection\nwebSocketPool.closeConnection('ws://localhost:3000/ws1');\n\n// Close all connections\nwebSocketPool.closeAll(); import { webSocketPool } from '../utils/webSocketPool';\n\nconst ws1 = webSocketPool.connect('ws://localhost:3000/ws1');\nconst ws2 = webSocketPool.connect('ws://localhost:3000/ws2');\n\nwebSocketPool.sendMessage('ws://localhost:3000/ws1', 'Hello WS1');\nwebSocketPool.sendMessage('ws://localhost:3000/ws2', 'Hello WS2');\n\n// Close individual connection\nwebSocketPool.closeConnection('ws://localhost:3000/ws1');\n\n// Close all connections\nwebSocketPool.closeAll(); The WebSocketPool class manages WebSocket connections by storing them in a Map , using their URLs as keys. When a connection is requested, it reuses an existing WebSocket if available or creates a new one and adds it to the pool. Messages can be sent through open connections using sendMessage . The closeConnection method removes and closes a specific WebSocket, while closeAll shuts down and clears all connections, ensuring efficient management and reuse of resources. WebSocketPool Map sendMessage closeConnection closeAll 2. Memory Management To prevent leaks, we can create a custom hook that monitors memory usage and triggers cleanup actions when memory usage exceeds a specified threshold. Here's how you can adapt it: import { useEffect } from "react";\n\nconst useMemoryManager = (onHighMemory: () => void, interval = 5000, threshold = 0.8) => {\n useEffect(() => {\n const monitorMemory = () => {\n const memoryUsage = process.memoryUsage();\n const heapUsedRatio = memoryUsage.heapUsed / memoryUsage.heapTotal;\n\n if (heapUsedRatio > threshold) {\n onHighMemory();\n }\n };\n\n const intervalId = setInterval(monitorMemory, interval);\n\n return () => {\n clearInterval(intervalId); // Cleanup interval on unmount\n };\n }, [onHighMemory, interval, threshold]);\n};\n\nexport default useMemoryManager; import { useEffect } from "react";\n\nconst useMemoryManager = (onHighMemory: () => void, interval = 5000, threshold = 0.8) => {\n useEffect(() => {\n const monitorMemory = () => {\n const memoryUsage = process.memoryUsage();\n const heapUsedRatio = memoryUsage.heapUsed / memoryUsage.heapTotal;\n\n if (heapUsedRatio > threshold) {\n onHighMemory();\n }\n };\n\n const intervalId = setInterval(monitorMemory, interval);\n\n return () => {\n clearInterval(intervalId); // Cleanup interval on unmount\n };\n }, [onHighMemory, interval, threshold]);\n};\n\nexport default useMemoryManager; The useMemoryManager hook provides a way to monitor heap memory usage within the app and trigger cleanup actions when memory usage exceeds a specified threshold. It accepts three parameters: a callback function ( onHighMemory ) that is executed when high memory usage is detected, an interval duration (defaulting to 5000 milliseconds) for periodic checks, and a memory threshold (defaulting to 80% of heap memory). useMemoryManager onHighMemory The hook utilizes setInterval to repeatedly assess memory usage via process.memoryUsage() and compares the ratio of heapUsed to heapTotal against the threshold. If the threshold is exceeded, the onHighMemory callback is invoked, allowing developers to implement cleanup strategies such as closing idle connections, clearing caches, or triggering garbage collection. setInterval process.memoryUsage() heapUsed heapTotal onHighMemory Additionally, the hook ensures proper resource management by clearing the interval when the component unmounts. This makes it a practical solution for maintaining efficient memory usage and avoiding potential memory leaks in server-side or Electron-based React applications. Choosing the Right Approach WebSockets\n\nServer Sent Events\n\n\n\nUse when you need Bidirectional communication\n\nUse when you only need server-to-client updates\n\n\n\nUse when you need Real-time updates are critical\n\nUse when you want simpler implementation\n\n\n\nBuilding Chat applications\n\nBuilding News feeds\n\n\n\nBuilding Collaborative editing tools\n\nBuilding social media streams\n\n\n\nBuilding Real-time games\n\nBuilding dashboard updates\n\n\n\nBuilding Live trading platforms\n\nBuilding status monitoring WebSockets\n\nServer Sent Events Use when you need Bidirectional communication\n\nUse when you only need server-to-client updates Use when you need Real-time updates are critical\n\nUse when you want simpler implementation Building Chat applications\n\nBuilding News feeds Building Collaborative editing tools\n\nBuilding social media streams Building Real-time games\n\nBuilding dashboard updates Building Live trading platforms\n\nBuilding status monitoring WebSockets Server Sent Events WebSockets WebSockets Server Sent Events Server Sent Events Use when you need Bidirectional communication Use when you only need server-to-client updates Use when you need Bidirectional communication Use when you need Bidirectional communication Use when you only need server-to-client updates Use when you only need server-to-client updates Use when you need Real-time updates are critical Use when you want simpler implementation Use when you need Real-time updates are critical Use when you need Real-time updates are critical Use when you want simpler implementation Use when you want simpler implementation Building Chat applications Building News feeds Building Chat applications Building Chat applications Building News feeds Building News feeds Building Collaborative editing tools Building social media streams Building Collaborative editing tools Building Collaborative editing tools Building social media streams Building social media streams Building Real-time games Building dashboard updates Building Real-time games Building Real-time games Building dashboard updates Building dashboard updates Building Live trading platforms Building status monitoring Building Live trading platforms Building Live trading platforms Building status monitoring Building status monitoring Conclusion Both WebSockets and SSE have their place in modern web applications. WebSockets excel in scenarios requiring bidirectional communication and low latency, while SSE is perfect for simpler, unidirectional streaming needs. The choice between them should be based on your specific use case, considering factors like: Communication pattern requirements Scalability needs Browser support requirements Development complexity tolerance Infrastructure constraints Communication pattern requirements Communication pattern requirements Scalability needs Scalability needs Browser support requirements Browser support requirements Development complexity tolerance Development complexity tolerance Infrastructure constraints Infrastructure constraints Remember that these technologies aren't mutually exclusive – many applications can benefit from using both, each serving different purposes within the same system.