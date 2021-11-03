Storing data with Vinyl

Search icon
Tarantool is a transactional persistent DBMS that stores 100% of its data in memory. The main advantages of this approach are speed and ease of use. LSM trees are strictly divided between the disk and RAM in the LSM tree structure. This article explains how the developers of the in-memory computing platform Tarantool implemented disk storage. It will also explain why we decided to create our own disk engine and how we implemented it based on LSM. It would significantly speed up the workflow and allow us to implement optimizations that are too complex for multithreaded engines.
