StopAAPIHate: Asians of Hacker Noon Talk About Their Experiences With Racism

Hacker Noon Mama-in-Chief. But also like a real mom (to Norah).
Almost a third of the Hacker Noon team are of Asian descent. In light of recent events, we shared our love for our Asian families and friends as well as discussed our personal experiences with anti-Asian racism and racism at large; and what we can do about it as individuals.
Hacker Noon is committed to be an inclusive place for all our Asian colleagues and all our colleagues of color or of any background.
