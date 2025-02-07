Stop Wasting Time on Country Dropdowns – This Angular Tool Does It All!

Hey everyone! I'm super excited to introduce ng-country-select – a high-performance, multilingual country autocomplete built on Angular and Angular Material. If you’ve ever needed a quick and elegant way to select countries in your apps (complete with flags, codes, and translations), look no further!
https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select
✨ Why ng-country-select?
- 🚀 Angular 16+ Ready – Fully compatible with Angular 16, 17, 18, and 19.
- 🌐 Multi-Language Magic – English, German, French, Spanish and Italian out of the box, and super easy to add more.
- 🎌 Automatic Flag Emojis – Zero image dependencies! Relying on ISO codes for the magic.
- 🔍 Intelligent Search – Match by local name, English name, alpha2/3 codes, or any available translation.
- 🎨 Material Design – Seamless integration with Angular Material for a polished UI.
- ⚡ Performance – RxJS-based searching with debouncing and optional virtual scrolling.
- 🧩 Standalone – Import the component directly, no extra boilerplate needed.
📺 Live Demo
Try it out in our Live Demo and see it in action!
🌍 Angular Compatibility
|
Angular Version
|
Supported?
|
|
✅ Yes
|
|
✅ Yes
|
|
✅ Yes
|
|
✅ Yes
🛠️ Setup in 60 Seconds
1. Install Dependencies
npm install --save @angular/material @angular/cdk @angular/animations @wlucha/ng-country-select
2. Import Component
import { CountrySelectComponent } from '@wlucha/ng-country-select';
@NgModule({
imports: [
CountrySelectComponent,
// ... other imports
]
})
3. Add Basic Usage
<ng-country-select
[lang]="'en'"
(countrySelected)="handleSelection($event)"
></ng-country-select>
🎛️ Parameters
🎚️ Inputs
|
Parameter
|
Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
|
`Country
|
null`
|
|
|
`Country
|
null`
|
-
|
|
|
|
Language for displaying country names (e.g.,
|
|
|
|
If
|
|
|
|
Placeholder text for the input field
|
|
|
|
Debounce time in milliseconds for the search input
|
|
|
|
Disables the component if
|
|
`'fill'
|
'outline'`
|
|
|
|
|
Marks the field as required if
|
|
|
|
If
|
|
|
|
Angular Material color palette to use (
🚨 Outputs
|
Event
|
Output
|
Description
|
|
|
Full country object on selection
|
|
|
Live search term updates
|
|
|
When dropdown closes
💻 Power User Setup
<ng-country-select
[lang]="'en'"
[searchAllLanguages]="true"
[showCodes]="true"
[debounceTime]="200"
[appearance]="'outline'"
[placeholder]="'Search country'"
(countrySelected)="onCountrySelect($event)"
(inputChanged)="trackSearchTerm($event)"
></ng-country-select>
🌟 Support the Project
Love this component? Here's how you can help:
- ⭐ Star the repo (you're awesome!)
- 🐛 Report bugs here
- 💡 Suggest features
- 📢 Share with your network
# Your star fuels development! ⭐
# Clone and explore:
git clone https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select.git