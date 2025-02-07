125 reads

Stop Wasting Time on Country Dropdowns – This Angular Tool Does It All!

by Wilfried LuchaFebruary 7th, 2025
A smart, multilingual country search with flags and codes made with Angular.
Hey everyone! I'm super excited to introduce ng-country-select – a high-performance, multilingual country autocomplete built on Angular and Angular Material. If you’ve ever needed a quick and elegant way to select countries in your apps (complete with flags, codes, and translations), look no further!


https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select

✨ Why ng-country-select?

  1. 🚀 Angular 16+ Ready – Fully compatible with Angular 16, 17, 18, and 19.
  2. 🌐 Multi-Language Magic – English, German, French, Spanish and Italian out of the box, and super easy to add more.
  3. 🎌 Automatic Flag Emojis – Zero image dependencies! Relying on ISO codes for the magic.
  4. 🔍 Intelligent Search – Match by local name, English name, alpha2/3 codes, or any available translation.
  5. 🎨 Material Design – Seamless integration with Angular Material for a polished UI.
  6. ⚡ Performance – RxJS-based searching with debouncing and optional virtual scrolling.
  7. 🧩 Standalone – Import the component directly, no extra boilerplate needed.

📺 Live Demo

Try it out in our Live Demo and see it in action!

🌍 Angular Compatibility

Angular Version

Supported?

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

✅ Yes

🛠️ Setup in 60 Seconds

1. Install Dependencies

npm install --save @angular/material @angular/cdk @angular/animations @wlucha/ng-country-select

2. Import Component

import { CountrySelectComponent } from '@wlucha/ng-country-select';

@NgModule({
  imports: [
    CountrySelectComponent,
    // ... other imports
  ]
})

3. Add Basic Usage

<ng-country-select
  [lang]="'en'"
  (countrySelected)="handleSelection($event)"
></ng-country-select>

🎛️ Parameters

🎚️ Inputs

Parameter

Type

Default

Description

defaultCountry

`Country

null`

null

selectedCountry

`Country

null`

-

lang

string

'en'

Language for displaying country names (e.g., en, de, fr)

searchAllLanguages

boolean

false

If true, searching will match in all available translations

placeholder

string

'Search country'

Placeholder text for the input field

debounceTime

number

100

Debounce time in milliseconds for the search input

disabled

boolean

false

Disables the component if true

appearance

`'fill'

'outline'`

'fill'

required

boolean

false

Marks the field as required if true

showCodes

boolean

false

If true, shows alpha2/alpha3 codes in the autocomplete results

color

ThemePalette

'primary'

Angular Material color palette to use ('primary', 'accent', 'warn')

🚨 Outputs

Event

Output

Description

countrySelected

Country

Full country object on selection

inputChanged

string

Live search term updates

closed

void

When dropdown closes

💻 Power User Setup

<ng-country-select
  [lang]="'en'"
  [searchAllLanguages]="true"
  [showCodes]="true"
  [debounceTime]="200"
  [appearance]="'outline'"
  [placeholder]="'Search country'"
  (countrySelected)="onCountrySelect($event)"
  (inputChanged)="trackSearchTerm($event)"
></ng-country-select>

🌟 Support the Project

Love this component? Here's how you can help:

  1. Star the repo (you're awesome!)
  2. 🐛 Report bugs here
  3. 💡 Suggest features
  4. 📢 Share with your network
# Your star fuels development! ⭐
# Clone and explore:
git clone https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select.git


https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select

Wilfried Lucha
Full-time Software Developer based in Vienna. Doing great things with Angular!
Read my storiesAbout @wlucha

#angular-material#ng-country-select#angular-country-autocomplete#wluchang-country-select#angular-country#angular-19#material-country-autocomplete#angular-guide

