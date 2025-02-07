Stop Wasting Time on Country Dropdowns – This Angular Tool Does It All!

Hey everyone! I'm super excited to introduce ng-country-select – a high-performance, multilingual country autocomplete built on Angular and Angular Material. If you’ve ever needed a quick and elegant way to select countries in your apps (complete with flags, codes, and translations), look no further!





https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select

✨ Why ng-country-select?

🚀 Angular 16+ Ready – Fully compatible with Angular 16, 17, 18, and 19. 🌐 Multi-Language Magic – English, German, French, Spanish and Italian out of the box, and super easy to add more. 🎌 Automatic Flag Emojis – Zero image dependencies! Relying on ISO codes for the magic. 🔍 Intelligent Search – Match by local name, English name, alpha2/3 codes, or any available translation. 🎨 Material Design – Seamless integration with Angular Material for a polished UI. ⚡ Performance – RxJS-based searching with debouncing and optional virtual scrolling. 🧩 Standalone – Import the component directly, no extra boilerplate needed.

📺 Live Demo

Try it out in our Live Demo and see it in action!

🌍 Angular Compatibility

Angular Version Supported? ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes ✅ Yes

🛠️ Setup in 60 Seconds

1. Install Dependencies

npm install --save @angular/material @angular/cdk @angular/animations @wlucha/ng-country-select

2. Import Component

import { CountrySelectComponent } from '@wlucha/ng-country-select'; @NgModule({ imports: [ CountrySelectComponent, // ... other imports ] })

3. Add Basic Usage

<ng-country-select [lang]="'en'" (countrySelected)="handleSelection($event)" ></ng-country-select>

🎛️ Parameters

🎚️ Inputs

Parameter Type Default Description defaultCountry `Country null` null selectedCountry `Country null` - lang string 'en' Language for displaying country names (e.g., en , de , fr ) searchAllLanguages boolean false If true , searching will match in all available translations placeholder string 'Search country' Placeholder text for the input field debounceTime number 100 Debounce time in milliseconds for the search input disabled boolean false Disables the component if true appearance `'fill' 'outline'` 'fill' required boolean false Marks the field as required if true showCodes boolean false If true , shows alpha2/alpha3 codes in the autocomplete results color ThemePalette 'primary' Angular Material color palette to use ( 'primary' , 'accent' , 'warn' )

🚨 Outputs

Event Output Description countrySelected Country Full country object on selection inputChanged string Live search term updates closed void When dropdown closes

💻 Power User Setup

<ng-country-select [lang]="'en'" [searchAllLanguages]="true" [showCodes]="true" [debounceTime]="200" [appearance]="'outline'" [placeholder]="'Search country'" (countrySelected)="onCountrySelect($event)" (inputChanged)="trackSearchTerm($event)" ></ng-country-select>

🌟 Support the Project

Love this component? Here's how you can help:

⭐ Star the repo (you're awesome!) 🐛 Report bugs here 💡 Suggest features 📢 Share with your network

# Your star fuels development! ⭐ # Clone and explore: git clone https://github.com/wlucha/ng-country-select.git





