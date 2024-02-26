Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    How to Manage Modal Windows in Angular Appsby@amirankou
    181 reads

    How to Manage Modal Windows in Angular Apps

    by Aliaksandr MirankouFebruary 26th, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    How to manage modal windows in Angular application via common service and dynamic imports.
    featured image - How to Manage Modal Windows in Angular Apps
    Aliaksandr Mirankou HackerNoon profile picture

    Every application is built from the same type of components - buttons, inputs, dropdowns, etc., and modal windows are in this list. The reason is simple - modal windows allow us to communicate with a user and do not overwhelm a UI with additional information until it becomes needed. In this article, I will explore one of the approaches to managing modal windows in Angular apps.


    We use the primeng library for modals in the article's examples. Your case can be different. The general idea will be the same despite the libraries, but API can be different; be aware of it.


    Modal windows are just regular components - they have markup, style, and selector. But in contrast to regular components, they usually don't have to be shown on the page immediately. We need them only for the result of users' actions - confirm, discard, fill a form, etc. That's why we won't include them in our build - we will download them dynamically only if we require them. Let's see an example:


    public openModal(): void {
    const modalComponent = async (): Promise<any> => import('./path-to-your-modal');
    this.modalService.open(modalComponent());
}


    Here, we have the dynamic import approach. It means that our component will be loaded when we invoke the openModal method. It's quite useful because we don't load the modal immediately in our chunk - only when the user needs it. This approach can help you to slightly reduce the bundle size, especially if your modals are full of logic and components.


    In general, this is the working solution. But we can go further. Let's make a service that will handle the dynamic imports and return an instance of the modal:


    import { Injectable } from '@angular/core';
import { DialogService } from 'primeng/dynamicdialog';

@Injectable({ providedIn: 'root' })
export class CustomModalService {
    public modalWindowComponents: { [key: string]: () => Promise<any> } = {
        ConfirmModalComponent: () =>
            import('your-path/to-component').then((component) => component.ConfirmModalComponent),
    };

constructor(private modalService: DialogService) {}

    public async openDynamicDialogModal({
        componentName,
        data,
    }: {
        componentName: string;
        data?: { [key: string]: any };
    }): Promise<any> {
        const modalComponent = this.modalService.open(await this.modalWindowComponents[componentName](), { ...data });

        modalComponent.onClose.subscribe(() => {
            // some logic
        });
        return modalComponent;
    }
}


    Here, we can see several important things:


    1. We use an object to store modal windows imports where the key is the component name, and the value is an import function that returns Promise;
    2. Our method is taking the params object with the component's name (to take the import function from the object) and some additional data, which contains whatever you want for a component or its appearing configuration. Also, we have a subscription for close events. It is more convenient to handle window closing in one place;
    3. We return a Promise with the imported component. It allows us to handle the logic for each modal.


    Here is an example of the usage of this service:


    public async handleOpeningModalWindow(): Promise<void> {
    const dialogRef = await this.primengModalService.openDynamicDialogModal({
        componentName: 'DeleteStreamModalComponent',
        data: {
           // your params
        },
    });

    dialogRef.onClose
        .pipe(
            // your pipes
        )
        .subscribe(() => {
            // your logic
        });
}


    Conclusion

    By adopting the approach outlined above, Angular developers can achieve a leaner, more manageable modal window system. This strategy not only reduces bundle size but also offers a unified method for modal control and customization. Embracing dynamic imports and service-based architecture empowers developers to optimize user experiences while maintaining code scalability and efficiency.


    Stellar
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    Aliaksandr Mirankou HackerNoon profile picture
    Aliaksandr Mirankou@amirankou
    Passionate about Front-End development
    Read my storiesRead My Stories

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgprogramming #angular #modal-windows #primeng #dynamic-imports #optimization #bundle-reducing #angular-guide #app-development

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Permanent on Arweave
    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    10 ESLint Rules You Should Use
    by amirankou
    Jan 08, 2024
    #eslint
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Useful JavaScript Functions to Learn
    by thedailytechta1
    Aug 28, 2021
    #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    10 Cool Angular Material Admin Dashboard Templates
    by ana
    Jun 13, 2021
    #angular
    Article Thumbnail
    13 Angular App Optimization Tips for Frontend Developers
    by angrynerds
    Apr 12, 2020
    #angular
    Article Thumbnail
    25 Stories To Learn About Angularjs
    by learn
    Apr 03, 2023
    #angularjs
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas