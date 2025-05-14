Stop Spooking Customers With “AI” and Start Hooking Them With Solutions

AI companies have a problem and it has nothing to do with tech… it’s their messaging.





I’ve spent years architecting AI and big data machine learning products, from my time at Microsoft to now as a fractional CTO and AI advisor to startups. Over that time I’ve seen brilliant AI products flounder because the messaging on their homepages pushes customers away.





People don’t get what “AI” means, and companies are making it worse with vague, overhyped pitches that scream buzz instead of impact or value.





As AI adoption surges, this messaging mess is a do-or-die challenge for business leaders.





Your homepage is your one shot to convince skeptical buyers that your AI isn’t a sci-fi roll of the dice but a practical, problem-solving tool. Miss the mark, and you’re sunk. Hit it, and you open a floodgate of opportunity.





Let’s break down the issue and map a way out.

AI’s Identity Crisis

Walk into any boardroom and ask what “AI” means. You’ll hear a dozen answers, most fuzzy, some flat-out off.





Is it a chatbot? A data grinder? A magic fix that boots humans? This confusion isn’t on the customer. It’s on us. We’ve let “AI” turn into a worn-out catchphrase, watered down by overuse and soured by big promises that didn’t land.





Homepages brag about “AI-powered solutions” or “intelligent automation” without saying what that delivers. They toss out lines like “Transform your business with AI.” Fine, but how? Will it cut costs? Win clients? Speed up my supply chain? Crickets.





Visitors bounce, prospects vanish, and your game-changing tech sits idle.

Why It’s Hard to Market AI

Selling AI isn’t like selling a gadget. A gadget has weight, a price tag, a trial run. AI feels abstract, built from layers that stay hidden until the results kick in. Its diversity adds another hurdle. Copilots, content generators, chatbots, analytics, each type and use case resists a simple, punchy pitch.





Skepticism makes it tougher. Some people view AI as a job-killer, others as a fleeting trend. Your homepage gets mere seconds to cut through that noise, show relevance, and grab their attention.

So What Actually Works?

The trick is to stop peddling “AI” and start pushing outcomes.





Customers don’t care about your code, they care about what it does for them. Your messaging has to bridge that gap with clarity, specifics, and a spark of edge.

1. Drop the AI Tag, Sometimes

Zero in on what your tech actually does. Unilever’s “Alex” assistant doesn’t yell “AI”, it’s framed as a customer-care lift that reads sentiment and drafts replies. Outcome? Teams save hours, customers feel heard.





Ask yourself, if you cut “AI” from your homepage, does the value still pop? If not, rework it.

2. Show It with Numbers

Fluffy claims wave red flags. Hard results pull people in.





For example, Ally Financial’s Ally.ai pilot delivered a 34% time cut on marketing tasks, that’s 3,000 hours saved yearly. Instead of saying “AI wizardry”, they used numbers to tell a much more convincing story. What’s your 34%? Dig it up, flaunt it.

3. Talk Their Talk

Your homepage has to echo your audience’s headaches.





Logistics boss? “Slash fuel costs by 20%.”





Retail CMO? “Lift conversions with tailored ads.”





Amazon’s “Customers who bought X also bought Y” isn’t “AI”, it’s a sales driver. Pitch your fix as their answer, not your tech.

4. Shake Them Up, Pull Them In

Too many AI companies lean on safe, stale claims like “smarter solutions” or “future-ready tech.” That’s background noise.





Instead, hit them with a provocative truth. Imagine a homepage that opens with, “Your team wastes 20 hours a week on tasks we can fix.” It’s a wake-up call, not a sales pitch.





Don’t be afraid to challenge the norm. A jolt grabs eyes, an invite holds them.





How can your homepage dare people to rethink what’s doable?

My Final Word

Your homepage is your front line. Stop spooking customers with “AI” and start hooking them with solutions. The AI companies that are winning are the ones selling results, not tech.





I’ve seen AI unlock billions in value when it’s pitched right. The market is primed. Is your messaging?





…





Nick Talwar is a CTO, ex-Microsoft, and fractional AI advisor who helps executives navigate AI adoption. He shares insights on AI-first strategies to drive bottom-line impact.

