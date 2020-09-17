"Stop Planning, Start Living" Oleg Kondrakhanov, Top Writer, Smart Contracts

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - SMART CONTRACTS



2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I am a software developer with 12 years of experience in various fields - from blockchain to web development. I like traveling, playing guitar and sometimes cooking



3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

1. Smart contracts and Ethereum. I worked for bcshop.io - blockchain marketplace. My favorite project however is justsmartcontracts.dev - an open-source web tool for easy interaction with Ethereum smart contracts.



2. Web development. As a front-end engineer I took part in some of russian projects, for example - this online version of Dixit-like board game.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Vue.js, really like it

5. What are you worried about right now?

Changes in politics and society after the pandemic is over (if it is)

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Stop planning, start living.

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

Frankly speaking, it had almost no impact on my career as I work at home. The worse thing is inability to fly on vacation abroad



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

I think I choose some low-risks securities. That still would be quite profitable with the 10$mil investment.



10. Which apps can't you live without?

Telegram, Maps.me, Twitch

10. What are you currently learning?

Python.

