Step-by-Step: Transform Text Case in Excel Using Formula

In Excel, you can easily convert the text string into Sentence Case and it will helps you to read and engageable. While Excel doesn’t have a built-in “sentence case” function, you can achieve this formatting using a custom formula. In this tutorial, I will explain you the multiple methods to convert a text string into a sentence case format in Excel using Formula and VBA codes. If you want to convert a text string into a valid Capitalized Case and then you can use the Excel PROPER function. The Excel PROPER Function simply converts the text strings into a 1st letter capitalized strings (Each 1st letter of a word will be capitalized in a sentence). PROPER function PROPER Function 1st letter capitalized strings Method 1: Using Formula to Convert Text into Sentence Case: The below formula converts any text, whether it’s in all capital letters or all lowercase, into sentence case. =UPPER(LEFT(A2,1)) & LOWER(MID(A2,2,LEN(A2)-1)) =UPPER(LEFT(A2,1)) & LOWER(MID(A2,2,LEN(A2)-1)) ![Formula Converted the input text strings into a Sentence Case Strings ](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/KRhE4Gz4QZeX1uc46YQTGSYAHND2-t013907.jpeg) Formula Explanation: LEFT(B4,1) – This part of the formula extracts the first character of the text in cell B4.\nUPPER(LEFT(B4,1)) – This section converts that first character to uppercase.\nMID(B4,2,LEN(B4)-1) – This formula, extract the second part of the text string.\nLOWER(MID(B4,2,LEN(B4)-1)) – Which converts the text string into lowercase.\n& – Simply appends the text strings. LEFT(B4,1) – This part of the formula extracts the first character of the text in cell B4. LEFT(B4,1) first character UPPER(LEFT(B4,1)) – This section converts that first character to uppercase. UPPER(LEFT(B4,1)) MID(B4,2,LEN(B4)-1) – This formula, extract the second part of the text string. MID(B4,2,LEN(B4)-1) LOWER(MID(B4,2,LEN(B4)-1)) – Which converts the text string into lowercase. LOWER(MID(B4,2,LEN(B4)-1)) & – Simply appends the text strings. & Functions Used\n\nFunction Explanation\n\n\n\nLEFT\n\nExtracts a specified number of characters from the start (left side) of a text string.\n\n\n\nUPPER\n\nConverts all letters in a text string to uppercase.\n\n\n\nMID\n\nReturns a specific number of characters from a text string, starting at a specified position.\n\n\n\nLEN\n\nReturns the total number of characters in a text string.\n\n\n\nLOWER\n\nConverts all letters in a text string to lowercase. Functions Used\n\nFunction Explanation\n\n\n\nLEFT\n\nExtracts a specified number of characters from the start (left side) of a text string.\n\n\n\nUPPER\n\nConverts all letters in a text string to uppercase.\n\n\n\nMID\n\nReturns a specific number of characters from a text string, starting at a specified position.\n\n\n\nLEN\n\nReturns the total number of characters in a text string.\n\n\n\nLOWER\n\nConverts all letters in a text string to lowercase. Functions Used\n\nFunction Explanation Functions Used Functions Used Function Explanation Function Explanation LEFT\n\nExtracts a specified number of characters from the start (left side) of a text string. LEFT LEFT LEFT Extracts a specified number of characters from the start (left side) of a text string. Extracts a specified number of characters from the start (left side) of a text string. UPPER\n\nConverts all letters in a text string to uppercase. UPPER UPPER UPPER Converts all letters in a text string to uppercase. Converts all letters in a text string to uppercase. MID\n\nReturns a specific number of characters from a text string, starting at a specified position. MID MID MID Returns a specific number of characters from a text string, starting at a specified position. Returns a specific number of characters from a text string, starting at a specified position. LEN\n\nReturns the total number of characters in a text string. LEN LEN LEN Returns the total number of characters in a text string. Returns the total number of characters in a text string. LOWER\n\nConverts all letters in a text string to lowercase. LOWER LOWER LOWER Converts all letters in a text string to lowercase. Converts all letters in a text string to lowercase. That’s it. This is how you can use the formula to convert any text strings into a sentence case text strings. Method 2: Using VBA Code to Convert Text into Sentence Case Strings This is the alternative method to do. You might need to use the VBA code to convert any text string into sentence case strings. VBA code First, you need to use the keyboard shortcut ALT + F11 to launch the VBA window.\nThen from the menu bar, you need to choose Insert -> Module. First, you need to use the keyboard shortcut ALT + F11 to launch the VBA window. Then from the menu bar, you need to choose Insert -> Module. Insert Module Choose Module from the Insert Menu Now, you need to copy & paste the below vba code to convert all text strings into sentence case strings. Now, you need to copy & paste the below vba code to convert all text strings into sentence case strings. Sub SentenceCase()\nDim Rng As Range\nDim WorkRng As Range\nOn Error Resume Next\nxTitleId = "Sentence Case by Excel24x7.com"\nSet WorkRng = Application.Selection\nSet WorkRng = Application.InputBox("Range", xTitleId, WorkRng.Address, Type:=8)\nFor Each Rng In WorkRng\n xValue = Rng.Value\n xStart = True\n For i = 1 To VBA.Len(xValue)\n ch = Mid(xValue, i, 1)\n Select Case ch\n Case "."\n xStart = True\n Case "?"\n xStart = True\n Case "a" To "z"\n If xStart Then\n ch = UCase(ch)\n xStart = False\n End If\n Case "A" To "Z"\n If xStart Then\n xStart = False\n Else\n ch = LCase(ch)\n End If\n End Select\n Mid(xValue, i, 1) = ch\n Next\n Rng.Value = xValue\nNext\nEnd Sub Sub SentenceCase()\nDim Rng As Range\nDim WorkRng As Range\nOn Error Resume Next\nxTitleId = "Sentence Case by Excel24x7.com"\nSet WorkRng = Application.Selection\nSet WorkRng = Application.InputBox("Range", xTitleId, WorkRng.Address, Type:=8)\nFor Each Rng In WorkRng\n xValue = Rng.Value\n xStart = True\n For i = 1 To VBA.Len(xValue)\n ch = Mid(xValue, i, 1)\n Select Case ch\n Case "."\n xStart = True\n Case "?"\n xStart = True\n Case "a" To "z"\n If xStart Then\n ch = UCase(ch)\n xStart = False\n End If\n Case "A" To "Z"\n If xStart Then\n xStart = False\n Else\n ch = LCase(ch)\n End If\n End Select\n Mid(xValue, i, 1) = ch\n Next\n Rng.Value = xValue\nNext\nEnd Sub Before executing the code, you need choose the cell range that you want to convert into a sentence case strings. Before executing the code, you need choose the cell range that you want to convert into a sentence case strings. Now, You need to use the Keyboard shortcut F5 to execute the command.\nThe mini popup window will appear on you screen and in that the selected range value pre-entered by default. Now, You need to use the Keyboard shortcut F5 to execute the command. The mini popup window will appear on you screen and in that the selected range value pre-entered by default. Once you check the selected range values, click the OK button to convert all the cell values into a Sentence case text strings.\nThat’s it. This tutorial is originally published on How to Use a Formula to Convert Text to Sentence Case in Excel? Once you check the selected range values, click the OK button to convert all the cell values into a Sentence case text strings.\nThat’s it. This tutorial is originally published on How to Use a Formula to Convert Text to Sentence Case in Excel? Once you check the selected range values, click the OK button to convert all the cell values into a Sentence case text strings. OK That’s it. This tutorial is originally published on How to Use a Formula to Convert Text to Sentence Case in Excel? How to Use a Formula to Convert Text to Sentence Case in Excel