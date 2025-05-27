Reverse Excel Cell Signs With the Paste Special & VBA in Easy Steps

Sometimes, when you copy values from websites and paste them into Excel, the sign of the numbers may get reversed due to the way the content is designed in HTML. This issue often happens when copying stock prices or financial data from online sources into Excel. Thankfully, Excel provides several simple and effective methods to fix this. In this tutorial, I’ll explain how to reverse the sign of numbers in Excel using both formulas and VBA code, along with clear examples for better understanding. sign of the numbers may get reversed HTML stock prices or financial data simple and effective methods reverse the sign of numbers formulas VBA code You can reverse the sign values of any cell values using the following methods: By using the Paste Special Function.\nBy using VBA Codes. By using the Paste Special Function. By using VBA Codes. Method 1: Using Paste Special Function to Reverse Cells’ Values Sign First, you need to enter the value -1 in an empty cell. In this example, the value -1 is entered in cell G3. First, you need to enter the value -1 in an empty cell. In this example, the value -1 is entered in cell G3. -1 -1 G3 Now, you need to copy cell G3. Now, you need to copy cell G3. G3 After this, you need to select the Range of cell values (B3:E13) that need to have their sign reversed. After this, you need to select the Range of cell values (B3:E13) that need to have their sign reversed. Range of cell values B3:E13 Once you have selected the range of cells, you need to right-click on the chosen range of cells and choose Paste Special -> Paste Special option. Once you have selected the range of cells, you need to right-click on the chosen range of cells and choose Paste Special -> Paste Special option. Paste Special Paste Special In the Paste Special dialog box, choose Multiply from the Operation and then click the OK button. In the Paste Special dialog box, choose Multiply from the Operation and then click the OK button. Multiply Operation OK Boom. Once you do this, the signs will be reversed in the selected range of cells. Boom. Once you do this, the signs will be reversed in the selected range of cells. That’s it. This is how you can reverse cell values sign using the Paste Special function option. Method 2: Using VBA Code to Reverse Cell Values Signs This is the alternative method to do. You might need to use the VBA code to sync the worksheet values. Using VBA code in Excel, you can easily make all worksheets select the same range and also ensure that the selected range is visible in the same position of the window across all sheets. You can use the keyboard shortcut ALT + F11 to launch the VBA Editor in Excel. VBA code Firstly, you need to select the range of cell values that need to have their signs reversed (IMPORTANT) as shown in the image. Firstly, you need to select the range of cell values that need to have their signs reversed (IMPORTANT) as shown in the image. IMPORTANT Then, you need to use the keyboard shortcut ALT + F11 to launch the VBA Code editor. Then, you need to use the keyboard shortcut ALT + F11 to launch the VBA Code editor. Now, you need to choose the Insert from the Menu bar and choose the Module option as shown in the image below. Now, you need to choose the Insert from the Menu bar and choose the Module option as shown in the image below. Insert Menu bar Module Now, in the module, you need to paste the VBA Code to reverse the sign of cell values.\nSub Convert() Dim C As Range For Each C In Selection C.Value = -C.Value Next C End Sub Now, in the module, you need to paste the VBA Code to reverse the sign of cell values.\nSub Convert() Dim C As Range For Each C In Selection C.Value = -C.Value Next C End Sub Now, in the module, you need to paste the VBA Code to reverse the sign of cell values. Sub Convert() Dim C As Range For Each C In Selection C.Value = -C.Value Next C End Sub Now, in the Menu bar, you may see the option “Run“, click on it, and choose the Run Sub/User form F5 option to execute the VBA code. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut F5 to run the command. Now, in the Menu bar, you may see the option “Run“, click on it, and choose the Run Sub/User form F5 option to execute the VBA code. Alternatively, you can use the keyboard shortcut F5 to run the command. Run Run Sub/User form F5 That’s it. This tutorial was originally published on How Can You Reverse Signs of Cell Values in Excel? How Can You Reverse Signs of Cell Values in Excel