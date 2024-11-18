Steal My Subscription, Revenue Forecasting Model (P.S.: It Tracks Churn!)

Welcome Back!
Alright, let’s get right to the good stuff—subscription revenue forecasting. Imagine being able to predict not just your subscription revenue today, but also see exactly how it’ll grow over time while factoring in churn, market reach, and pricing tiers.
That’s the magic behind this little beasty of an ARR forecasting model I built on Google Sheets (ARR stands for
This free tool will guide you through every detail, from
Whether you’re aiming for consistent MoM growth or trying to hit your
Let’s dive into each piece of this puzzle.
To get accurate forecasts, we start with market sizing.
Think of TAM, SAM, and SOM as the layers of your total market potential, progressively narrowing down to the slice you can realistically achieve:
In this sheet, TAM is the maximum revenue you could make if you had 100% market penetration for your
Input your TAM estimate in cell C9, considering factors like the global or regional demand for your product type.
It accounts for realistic market conditions—things like geographical constraints, your product’s specific target audience, and any other factors that would prevent you from serving the entire TAM.
Input your estimated SAM percentage in cell E10 to get a clearer view of your attainable slice of the TAM pie.
SOM is where we get real.
SOM tells you the actual, attainable market size based on your budget, brand awareness, and sales reach over a set time.
This helps you map out an ARR target grounded in reality rather than wishful thinking (if you’re pitching to a VC, forget everything I say here and use the TAM numbers—JUST KIDDING!).
Input SOM in cell E11.
You’ll use SOM as a goalpost in the backcasting section, which we’ll explore shortly.
These market sizing fields are designed to provide a data-backed approach to understanding market limits and opportunities.
Once TAM, SAM, and SOM are filled in, they’ll flow into the ARR projections, giving you a structured forecast.
In cells B5, B6, and B7, you can name your subscription tiers.
In cells C5, C6, and C7, you can set your subscription pricing for each tier.
Each tier represents a different level of customer value, and you’ll notice there are default values set up for each (e.g., $49 for Basic, $199 for Starter, etc.).
These prices are, of course, placeholders—you should adjust them based on your actual pricing strategy.
Each tier can be individually populated (in cells E13, E14, and E15) with customer volume, so you can explore how shifting subscriber numbers between tiers impacts overall ARR.
These pricing tiers give you flexibility, allowing you to experiment with subscriber numbers across levels and see the impact on ARR.
Welcome to the
This part of the model pulls together metrics like Total Subscriptions (your SOM), Average Revenue Per User (ARPU), Customer Acquisition Cost (CAC), and Churn Rate to spit out CLTV, giving you a full breakdown of your subscribers’ lifetime revenue. Here’s how to make the most of it, cell by cell:
Total subscriptions is automatically filled into cell C26 from your Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM).
This is your current or goal subscriber base—the crowd you’re banking on to drive those revenue numbers. Getting a good estimate of SOM helps anchor the whole CLTV calculation, so keep it realistic.
It’s the foundation for knowing your true revenue potential.
Next up is ARPU (yep, another acronym), which stands for Average Revenue Per User.
This is automatically calculated in the sheet as a weighted average across all three subscription tiers in the sheet.
Find ARPU in cell C27.
Think of it as the average monthly spend per user, giving you a bird’s-eye view of each customer’s value across all your subscription tiers.
ARPU is powerful because it smooths out the ups and downs across all customer types.
We love CAC (Customer Acquisition Cost).
This sheet spits out a CAC calculation when you fill out your specific expenses in cells E27:E29:
As soon as you get these expenses in, CAC will pop up in E26.
This tells you the average cost of bringing in a new customer, so you’ll know if you’re over (or under) spending on acquisition.
Note: underspending on acquisition could be a huge reason you’re not growing. Bump those numbers up kids.
Once your CAC and ARPU are sorted, the sheet calculates gross margin for you in cell C28.
This percentage shows how much cash you’re keeping after direct costs, giving you an idea of profitability per subscriber. A healthy margin means you’re making more than you’re spending on each customer—keep this one within your industry’s acceptable margins, and you’re golden.
Ready to face churn?
Input your monthly churn rate in cell C29.
It’s a crucial metric since it tells you how many subscribers you’re losing each month. Churn can drag down ARR faster than you’d expect, so take a cold, hard look at this rate.
Lowering churn means customers stick around longer, boosting your lifetime revenue.
Once you plug in churn, average lifetime (in months) automatically calculates in cell C30. This metric gives you the expected duration each subscriber sticks around, based on your churn rate.
Lower churn means longer lifetimes.
Now, here’s the big one—CLTV (cell C31). This number is the total revenue you can expect from a single subscriber during their time with you. This metric helps you see just how much each customer is worth from start to finish.
A high CLTV means each subscriber has long-term revenue potential, giving you the confidence to invest more in acquisition or retention.
Finally, we’ve got Total CLTV, which is the total expected revenue across your whole SOM. Think of it as a sum of all the individual customer lifetimes combined.
It’s the big-picture view of your revenue potential, assuming you can hold onto all those subscribers for their expected lifetime.
By nailing down these numbers, you get a clearer view of your ARR, CAC, and CLTV, all of which are cornerstones for building a profitable SaaS model.
With each metric feeding into the model’s forecasts, you’re setting yourself up to see exactly where the growth opportunities (or leaks) lie.
Congrats.
You’re now officially a nerd (a potentially very profitable nerd).
Once your market sizing and CLTV metrics are filled, it’s time to let the model do its thing.
Here’s what the ARR forecaster tracks for you:
Now, here’s where things get interesting.
A lot of people look at forecasting forward, but few think to backcast—that is, working backward from a future goal to define your present-day requirements.
Backcasting is especially valuable if you have an ambitious SOM target you want to reach in, say, 12 months.
In the Backcast section of the tool, input your desired SOM and set a goal Month over Month (MoM) growth rate.
The model will automatically calculate the exact number of new subscribers needed every month to reach that SOM goal,
This approach is incredibly useful for planning because it lays out a clear subscriber roadmap:
Let’s say you’re aiming to achieve SOM in 12 months with a 5% MoM growth rate and a 3% monthly churn. The Backcast section will break down, month by month, how many new subscribers you need to add to hit your target by the end of that period.
It’s a pragmatic way to reach your goals and keeps you on track, no matter how challenging churn might be.
As you play around with the ARR Forecaster, here’s what you can achieve:
Well. That’s all.
K bye!