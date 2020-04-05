Static Polymorphism using Curiously Recurring Template Pattern (CRTP)

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
If you think about the Greek roots of the term, it should become obvious.
Poly = many: polygon = many-sided, polystyrene = many styrenes (a), polyglot = many languages, and so on.Morph = change or form: morphology = study of biological form, Morpheus = the Greek god of dreams able to take any form.
So polymorphism is the ability (in programming) to present the same interface for differing underlying forms (data types).
template <typename Derived>
struct BinaryOperator{
float interface(float x, float y){
return static_cast<Derived*>(this)->implementation(x, y);
}
};
(note that this is not a class as it won't instantiated will the Derived Type is known) with the interface method which calls the implementation of the derived class.
BinaryOperator
struct Add: BinaryOperator<Add>{
float implementation(float x, float y){
std::cout << "Implementation Add" << std::endl;
return x + y;
}
};
struct Subtract: BinaryOperator<Subtract>{
float implementation(float x, float y){
std::cout << "Implementation Sub" << std::endl;
return x - y;
}
};
int main(){
std::cout << std::endl;
BinaryOperator<Add>&& add = Add{};
BinaryOperator<Subtract>&& subtract = Subtract{};
std::cout << add.interface(4, 5) << std::endl;
std::cout << subtract.interface(4, 5) << std::endl;
std::cout << std::endl;
}
#include <iostream>
template <typename Derived, typename DataType>
struct BinaryOperator{
DataType operator()(DataType x, DataType y){
return static_cast<Derived*>(this)->implementation(x, y);
}
};
template <typename DataType>
struct Add: BinaryOperator<Add<DataType>, DataType>{
DataType implementation(DataType x, DataType y){
std::cout << "Implementation Add" << std::endl;
return x + y;
}
};
template <typename DataType>
struct Subtract: BinaryOperator<Subtract<DataType>, DataType>{
DataType implementation(DataType x, DataType y){
std::cout << "Implementation Sub" << std::endl;
return x - y;
}
};
template <typename DType, template <typename> class Op>
DType execute(Op<DType> op, DType x, DType y){
return op(x, y);
}
int main(){
using DType = double;
std::cout << std::endl;
DType x = 4;
DType y = 5;
std::cout << execute(Add<DType>{}, x, y) << std::endl;
std::cout << execute(Subtract<DType>{}, x, y) << std::endl;
std::cout << std::endl;
}