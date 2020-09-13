Startup Wrappers Can Be Insanely Valuable

Managing Partner @ Abstraction Capital
SaaS businesses (particularly ones for technical users) sometimes have to deal with a vocal outcry that their product “is just a wrapper around” something. The implication is that ‘a wrapper’ is inherently not valuable, and it’s impossible to build a great business around such a product. This logic is a product of lazy thinking and myopia; ‘wrappers’ can be insanely valuable.
Here are a few examples that come to mind:
These statements are lazy thinking--they have elements of truth in them, but they aren’t complete. People are willing to pay for magic. This magic sometimes goes by names like “it just works” or “consumerized experience.” The thread that runs through the different monikers is that it accomplishes an otherwise painful¹ task quickly and delights the user.
Technical users want to be delighted, too, even if the interaction layer may not be a GUI. It might be a CLI, fantastic docs, or a clean API (or likely all of the above). So, if you can take something painful and move the interaction layer, the value proposition of the underlying tools grows.
Big cloud providers will likely offer a comparable service, but these aren’t often existential threats to the best-in-class original. Why? Because the interaction layer matters and a meaningful subset of users are willing to pay for the premium experience.
A few condensed observations about this ‘interaction layer’:
One could argue that the term for this is just ‘user experience,’ but that doesn’t seem quite right to me. Because it’s not about an experience of the underlying tool or process, it’s about creating an entirely new tool by ‘wrapping’ some of the original components.
Originally published at https://www.tclauson.com on July 27, 2020.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.