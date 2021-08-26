Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity  by@steveheadversity

Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
headversity is a leading provider of preventative mental health solutions for employers. Launched in Fall 2019, we’ve impacted the lives of nearly half a million people, in 8 different countries, across more than a dozen industries. CEO Dr. Ryan Todd decided the consultative skills that go into his work with patients could easily be translated to a digital experience and democratized for use by those who need it most: the workforce. For employers, we measure things like absenteeism and presenteeism and how our program reduces this for employers, as well as safety incidents.
image
headversity Hacker Noon profile picture

@steveheadversity
headversity

headversity is a workforce mental health & resilience training company for employers

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Top PR Tricks and Free Tools for Early Stage Startups by @maryglazkova
#pr
Founders at Work: 150+ YCombinator Founders’ Stories by @alexstacenko
#founder-stories
Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon by @ellens
#hackernoon
Find out Which Startup is Winning in Your City by @startups
#startup
Proven Metrics and Important KPIs for Startups to Measure Success by @vicloskutova
#startups

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#headversity#steven-gramlich#cmo#startups#startup-storytelling#mental-health#employee-productivity
Join Hacker Noon loading