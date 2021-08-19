Startup Interview with Estiuck Al Regun, Founder of DataXpie

Estiuck Al Regun has been a Bangladeshi entrepreneur for 21 years. His startup DataXpie is a Digital Content Selling Platform where a buyer can buy any digital content or services and anyone can sell their digital content according to their dream price. His aim is to ensure low-cost better digital content and services, as a result, the usage of technology will be increased in developing countries. He also has a deep understanding of cybersecurity to monitor and fight threats to an organization’s IT infrastructure and assess security systems.