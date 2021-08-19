Startup Interview with Erik Norgaard, HOLLYFY Founder / CEO

HollyFY is a branded entertainment platform that gets brands featured in TV shows, movies, video games, music videos, or collaborating with social media influencers. The founders realized there had to be a way for smaller companies to work with entertainment creators, not just the mega-corporations like Google and Disney. Hullyfy is the fastest growing MediaTech company in the US. It grew very quickly during the pandemic. The founders say they want to empower the creator economy to shake up the legacy giants.