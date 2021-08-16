Startup Interview with Dmitry Bubnov, CEO Of ENBISYS

## HackerNoon Reporter: Please tell us briefly about your background.\n\nGrowing up in the time of the Soviet Union I went to a strong math school, I was always passionate about programming. I was fascinated by innovation, research, and industrial programming; сreating smart algorithms to solve real-world problems.\n\n\nDuring my third year at the university, I went to work at an IT programming lab where I made my first steps studying ontologies and creating learning management systems. We did a project for a client that was at the forefront of innovation in Russia.\n\n\nAs it turns out, this was the place where I met my future business partners. I realize now that we were brought together by this drive for innovation and desire to put our brains into something big and meaningful.\n\n## What's your startup called? And in a sentence or two, what does it do?\n\nENBISYS is a growing IT company and we have several owned startups and spin-offs of our own. We focus on сustom software development, machine learning research, adaptive learning systems, and medical imaging diagnostic platforms.\n\n## What is the origin story?\n\nIn the beginning, we were just five guys working on one project for a single client in healthcare. Then, they spread the word and another customer came in. Our clients from Europe appreciated working with talented programmers. We started building a network and gradually learned everything about leading a business in IT.\n\n## What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to solve this problem?\n\nENBISYS team consists of the best professionals with a great attitude for their work. All of them are committed to their projects and have a good cultural fit for clients from different countries, as well as communication and soft skills. The orchestrated effort of each team member allows ENBISYS to solve the most ambitious challenges for our clients.\n\n## If you weren’t building your startup, what would you be doing?\n\nI am into gaming, so if I ever consider doing something different than leading an innovative business, I will choose to join a cybersport team and compete with the most experienced gamers!\n\n## At the moment, how do you measure success? What are your core metrics?\n\nFirst of all, it is my team that inspires me to reach the most ambitious goals. Second is my own resourcefulness and well-being that helps me to perform at my best. The third is the exponential growth of the company’s profit.\n\n## What’s most exciting about your traction to date?\n\nThe IT industry is changing rapidly, always offering numerous challenges and opportunities to solve. I am excited by new technologies and approaches and the leap they may make in enhancing people’s quality of life through digitalization that will inevitably take place.\n\n## What technologies are you currently most excited about, and most worried about? And why?\n\nThe technologies that fascinate me are Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Quantum Computing: they will help humanity reduce routine processes and enhance their quality. I am not worried about robots or AI taking over people’s jobs because creativity and innovative thinking are very difficult to automate.\n\n## What drew you to get published on HackerNoon? What do you like most about our platform?\n\nWithin our content strategy at ENBISYS, we always look for opportunities to share our expertise with the audience who might need it. It was a surprise for us to get listed as a nominee on Startup of the Year, so after exploring the platform we understood that we would like to contribute to your community knowledge base with our vision on digitalization, eHealth, EdTech, and other subjects of expertise.\n\n## What advice would you give to the 21-year-old version of yourself?\n\nTry to check hypotheses faster, since not every hypothesis is both suitable for business and can bring value to people.\n\n## What is something surprising you've learned this year that your contemporaries would benefit from knowing?\n\nEvery unexpected event like lockdown or crisis is challenging on the one hand and creates opportunities on the other hand. For example, Telemedicine and EdTech apps have grown dramatically and gained popularity during lockdown times, and this was a great chance to show people the convenience of using such services. Always look for opportunities the situation may bring!\n\n\n:::tip\nENBISYS is nominated as a [startup of the year in Tomsk](https://startups.hackernoon.com/eastern-europe/tomsk). Go vote!\n\n:::\n\n\\\n