Startup Interview with Bryan Schuldt, Tability Co-founder

Startup Interview with Bryan Schuldt, Tability Co-founder

Bryan, co-founder of Tability tells his startup journey. Tability is a focus and accoun'tability tool for businesses looking to align on business goals and stay focused, and measure impact in a more meaningful way. Bryan advice is, "make an effort and find enjoyable ways to celebrate successes. It’s hard to replace the after-work happy hours, but make it work. Buy the team a beer and have one together every once in a while."
Tability Hacker Noon profile picture

@tability
Tability

We are a focus and accoun-tability tool for businesses. A smarter, simpler way to align your team around outcomes.

Tags

#goal-setting#smart-goals#remote-teams#productivity#startups-of-the-year#startup-advice#founder-stories#tability
