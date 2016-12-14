Startup DB: Search for relevant, curated posts by entrepreneurs & investors

Search icon
Originally published by Requests for Startups on December 14th 2016
The Mattermark Daily is an excellent daily newsletter that curates first-hand perspectives on entrepreneurship, investing, sales, hiring, and more, as it emerges everyday. As a weekend hack, we deep-indexed every article featured in the Daily over the past few years, and built StartupDB: a simple search interface so you can find the best, most relevant startup content from the Daily when you need it. We’ve been using it internally to field questions from readers and pull together some of the best startup resources — for example, this post here on 10 excellent resources for enterprise sales.

Give StartupDB a try here.

We’d love to hear your feedback & thoughts via email. Special thanks to Nick Frost, Editor of the Mattermark Daily, for his support.

Subscribe to our email newsletter here. Requests for Startups is a newsletter of entrepreneurial ideas & perspectives by investors, operators, and influencers.

Please tap or click “︎❤” to help to promote this piece to others.

