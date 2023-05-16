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Startup Acquisitions: Finding the Right Buyer for Your Company

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byAnna Nadeina@Anna-Nadeina

Head of Growth, saas.group. The host of saas.unbound.

May 16th, 2023
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Anna Nadeina@Anna-Nadeina

Head of Growth, saas.group. The host of saas.unbound.

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tech-stories#saas-acquisition#startup#startups#acquisition#mergers-and-acquisitions#saas#due-diligence#business

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