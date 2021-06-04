Starting To Know: The Anatomy Of The Brand

In a wide pool of digital magazines, Starting To Know is a relatively new entry, but surely not unprepared or ill-equipped. Every feature and characteristic entailed in this particular magazine speaks for itself.

Logo

If you have a sight of a keen observer, you will notice that the logo tells the story, aim, and idea behind this whole magazine. The logo is a depiction of a person holding a book, reading it, gaining knowledge. Exactly how entrepreneurs or stakeholders of the business field can obtain new, creative, modern, and astonishing business knowledge from Starting To Know.

As Sagi Haviv claimed ‘a logo is not a communication. It’s identification’. Onlookers, through the logo of Starting To Know, can grasp the sole idea of the creator which is what? Sharing with them, every titbit related to the business world which originated from extensive personal experience and researched facts.

Name

The next inline feature that requires our attention is the name itself Starting to Know. This name is a reflection of the understanding from the author of this magazine regarding the business world which is so vast.

This name urges the onlookers to pause, and contemplate for a second that there is no such thing as absolute or complete knowledge.

There is and always will be a piece of information that is new for us. Hence, this name is a motivation for every stakeholder of the business field to dive into the business-related knowledge shared under Staring to Know to make additions to their business knowledge, ideas, and understanding.

The name is also a portrayal of creativity which is a plus point when garnering the attention of the targeted market for this magazine which is the age group of 20-40 years old primarily.

As the new generation is all about innovation, uniqueness, and content to which they can relate most importantly, this name personifies what appeals to such age group when they look at a brand. Not only the targeted group, but every age group that is even remotely interested in business knowledge can enhance their business knowledge through this overarching magazine.

A good business name is an asset for any brand which does not sell directly but indirectly. Starting to Know perfectly fulfills the criteria of a ‘good business name’ as it is distinctive, authentic, easy to understand, and resonates with the targeted audience.

Tagline

Adorning the name further, the tagline of Starting to Know which is ‘Learn, Create, Connect’ symbolizes the mind and thoughts of the founder. Every limb of the tagline entails its significance.

Learn symbolizes that a field as vast as the business field never ceases to amaze its stakeholders in terms of knowledge because, with every passing day, there is a new addition into the business world, a new idea, and an innovation.

With the modern age and evolution of the digital world, the interest of people in the business world is increasing immensely and everyone is willing to join the race of who is more knowledgeable and who is better?

Create signifies and motivates the young entrepreneurs to create and develop new business ideas, innovative business content for their platform or brand in the future through the knowledge gained from Starting to Know.

Connect is what, most of the readers and onlookers would have in mind when going through the content on Starting to Know because why do we need knowledge? Undoubtedly, to match the pace of the world and preventing to lag in the race of modernization.

Therefore, Starting to Know is a platform where, through the acquired knowledge, users will be able to connect with the business world and have an insight into the future of the business world.

Colors

As the targeted audience is from the 20-40 age group, the founder has shown excellent skills of mindfulness while designing the layout, color theme, and format of the digital magazine.

The bright colors, popping images, creatively styled windows on the website page, and the font used, everything is something with which the majority of the targeted audience would relate and would find it attractive.

Design

With time, the attention span of a human has dropped drastically. Any businessman, who is aware of the current stats, always tries to cover every trivial detail while designing its website. As seen in Stating to Know, which fails to leave no opportunity unexplored regarding capturing the attention of its users and reader. This layout has been designed while keeping in mind the reader persona which makes the work more powerful and targeted.

A good layout that suits the needs of its readers is an essential feature under the branding umbrella; the concept which allows a brand to distinguish itself from the other brands.

Starting to Know is already winning the race of grabbing readers’ attention through its creative logo and name, and the layout works as a cherry on top in this. Not only the targeted audience, but people from all age groups would find this layout helpful and attractive because who does not like some style and colors while learning?

Value

Last but surely not least, the content available on the magazine Starting to Know which is the main crux here is also ready to make its mark in the minds of readers. Starting to Know covers everything and anything related to the business world like innovation, technology, ideas to grow, ideas to invent, stories of others through interviews, ideas to lead a brand, and ideas to enhance your business-related skills.

This is not just a regular knowledge gaining platform but it’s a platform covering almost every concern and the question of its reader.

When searching through a pile of digital magazines to find an answer to the random business-related query, you can just type Starting to Know in the search bar and you’ll be just a click away from the authentic and accurate information. With a wide array of categories, you will not have to switch between websites while completing your business projects because there is a high possibility for you to be satisfied with just one magazine which is Starting to Know.

