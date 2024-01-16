Starknet's Astronomical Rise and Potential Airdrop Opportunities with the Starknet Eco

The entire market sentiment in December was dominated by the wealth effect, with ORDI’s thousandfold increase in active Inscription. A hundredfold increase was driven by $MOBILE in the DePIN. The Starknet airdrop plan has been continuously mentioned since the beginning of the month. The first two experienced explosions after a long period of silence; Starknet, on the other hand, was already hailed as an L2 star project alongside Arbitrum, Optimism, and zkSync a year ago: Raised $260 million with a valuation of $8 billion; TVL surpassed the $100 million mark, attracting an increasing number of users. Combined with the Optimism airdrop in June last year and the Arbitrum airdrop in March, which brought case after case of financial freedom, people’s expectations for the Starknet airdrop are at an all-time high. On December 1st, the Starknet Foundation announced that they had taken a snapshot for the airdrop and would distribute STRK tokens to past active users and contributors in the first quarter of 2024, unlocking previously distributed tokens. Early entrants are marking their calendars, eagerly awaiting the drawing; some are concerned that their interaction depth may not be enough to receive a substantial airdrop, and there are those who haven’t participated at all. Can outsiders only silently observe the celebration of others? Although Starknet has finalized the snapshot, most of the protocols on Starknet have not yet disclosed their airdrop plans. Based on past experience, most projects on these star ecosystems are likely to issue their own tokens. For example, Astraly, the token distribution platform on Starknet, has explicitly mentioned future airdrop plans in community responses: Official Support + Star Effect Starknet strongly supports projects in its own ecosystem: “Devonomics Pilot Program”: This program will distribute 10% of all transaction operator fees to developers building on Starknet since its launch in November of last year, totaling 1600 ETH. Of this, 8% will be allocated to dApp developers, providing 1280 ETH, and 2% will be allocated to core developers, providing 320 ETH. In the future, allocations will switch to using the Starknet token STRK. With official support and the star effect of Starknet itself, there are countless projects in the ecosystem: How do you find Alpha projects? Projects in the official recommended list have a basic guarantee of quality. However, referring to Starknet’s recommended page, even The Best Starknet Dapps recommended by the official has nearly 100 projects. The time and effort required for interaction with 100 projects are relatively high. How to quickly experience these projects? Solution: task platforms. For projects in need of growth, active project parties will choose to release activities through task platforms to attract users. Compared to well-established Web2 task platforms like Gleam, more and more Web3 platforms are widely adopted because they support the release of on-chain tasks. How extensive is the coverage of these Web3 task platforms? Referring to the recommended cross-chain bridge projects on the Starknet official page, it can be seen that the project coverage on task platforms is relatively high. Although not complete, one website can understand the most recommended projects and directly participate in project activities, saving a lot of time and effort. The wealth effect dominated the entire market sentiment in December. In Galxe, TaskOn, and similar platforms, the main purpose of launching activities is to attract users, so the threshold for tasks is relatively low and easy to complete. Common task configurations include following social media, joining communities, and completing PoW tasks or entry-level on-chain tasks to help users quickly familiarize themselves with the product. For understanding a project, this is the best start. The rewards for these activities are also diverse, including NFTs, whitelist spots, stablecoins, Discord roles, etc. Platforms like Galxe OAT and TaskOn’s CAP offer official NFT credentials, serving as on-chain proof of a user’s contribution to a project’s activity. While you may not become an early participant in the Starknet ecosystem, you can still be an early user of these applications. Starting with task platforms, you can quickly find your Alpha project. Also published . here