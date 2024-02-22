The Crypto Investment Weekly Recap for Feb 12 - Feb 18

Overview

According to statistics, there were 21 funding rounds executed in the global blockchain market from February 12 to February 18, totaling 137 million dollars. The number of funding rounds increased by 1, and the amount of funds increased by 30.47% compared with the previous week.

The number of funding rounds in the infrastructure and DeFi sectors is the highest, 7 of which are in the infrastructure sector and 4 in the DeFi area.





The funds raised in the infrastructure sector are the highest, which is 46.5 million dollars.

Funding in different sectors

Infrastructure

Analog

Round / Amount $16M Investors NGC Ventures, Tribe Capital, Alumni Ventures

Project Intro: Analog is a completely decentralized layer-0 platform for communicating validated event data with the Proof-of-Time consensus mechanism. At the core of the platform are tesseracts and time nodes that can privately fetch and confirm event data from sovereign chains, allowing different ecosystems to speak the same language. Analog aims to bring trustless, omnichain interoperability, enabling developers to build their applications via a universal protocol and an API. Additionally, Analog is unveiling a novel, superfast PoT protocol that creates verifiable event data on the Timechain, allowing DApp developers to build next-generation event-based applications.





Important Information: The testnet is now live! Enter your email to join the waiting list, and we already have nearly 100,000 reservations. In this phase, we've introduced a point system where you can accumulate Spot by completing tasks such as following Twitter, joining the community, and more. After registering, head to the Web3 platform TaskOn to complete tasks and participate in Analog's Valentine's Day event on the platform for a chance to win rewards.





Lava Network

Round Seed Amount $15M Investors Hashkey Capital, Triple Capital

Lava Network aims to be a marketplace for blockchain data. It incentivizes node providers and decentralized application users to enter marketplace blockchain data onto its network in the same way that Airbnb allows owners to monetize their unused space. The protocol enforces data quality, enabling node operators to use their bandwidth.





Fordefi

Round / Amount $10M Investors Electric Capital, Paxos

Fordefi is an institutional MPC wallet and security platform that enables institutions to interact across different blockchains.





Sphinx

Round Pre-Seed Amount $2M Investors Archetype, Nascent

Sphinx is a DevOps platform for deploying and managing smart contracts built for Foundry users. Sphinx gives developers confidence in their deployment process by eliminating the manual work of creating, approving, executing, and verifying deployments on every chain.





NodeKit

Round / Amount / Investors a16z, Polygon Ventures

NodeKit SEQ is a decentralized shared sequencer built into a custom L1 blockchain, which allows rollups to decentralize their sequencer and increase cross-rollup interoperability. With NodeKit, SEQ rollups can easily submit transactions to a decentralized shared sequencer, which makes it easier to launch a rollup that is decentralized from the start and helps users perform cross-rollup transactions.





WITNESS

Round Seed Amount $3.5M Investors Coinbase, Haun Ventures

Witness unlocks Web3 ownership and incentives at the Web2 scale. Anyone can use Witness to create verifiable provenance and issue digital ownership for any data without the upfront friction or cost of blockchains. This allows developers to build traditionally scalable applications that benefit from Web3 incentives.





DePHY

Round Seed Amount / Investors Foresight Ventures

DePHY is an all-in-one DePIN framework that drastically decreases the cost and timeframe associated with DePIN project development. DePHY provides open-source hardware solutions, a decentralized messaging layer, and automatic tokenomics execution for all DePIN projects. DePHY’s messaging layer facilitates the secure, verifiable, and swift transfer of data from hardware to the blockchain, utilizing Trusted Execution Environment (TEE) and Zero-Knowledge (ZK) Oracles to guarantee data verifiability and low latency.

DeFi

Ethena

Round Strategic Amount $14M Investors Dragonfly, BH Digital

Ethena is building derivative infrastructure to enable Ethereum to transform into the Global Internet Bond via delta-neutral positions on stETH, to create the first crypto-native, yield-bearing stablecoin: USDE.





Concrete

Round / Amount $7.5M Investors Hashed, Tribe Capital

Concrete is the native base protocol to generate credit products and derivatives. It additionally opens the gateway to build an entirely new set of financial primitives for on-chain assets using Concrete as the base layer of compute. At launch, Concrete will serve users across money markets such as Aave, Compound, Silo, and Radiant, regularly adding both established and emerging lenders.





IntentX

Round Strategic Amount $1.8M Investors Selini Capital, Mirana Ventures

IntentX is an intent-based, decentralized derivatives exchange offering perpetual futures trading. The platform leverages several cutting-edge technologies, including LayerZero, a cross-chain communication protocol, account abstraction, and a zero-to-one breakthrough Request for Quotation (RFQ) architecture that addresses critical challenges in delivering on-chain derivatives.





Hydro Protocol

Round / Amount / Investors Vessel Capital, Injective

Hydro Protocol is Injective Uehara Raw Quality Pressing Raw Product Partnership. 1:1 proportionate press INJ in the Injective community. Hydro's unique treatment is based on the underlying liquidity provider, which is a stimulating liquidity provider.

GameFi

Overworld

Round Seed Amount $10M Investors Hashed, Spartan Group

Overworld is a web-3-powered gaming and community project. It focuses on collective storytelling, utility-driven digital collectibles, and deep, engaging multiplayer gameplay. All of this is set in an ambitious fantasy universe.





Ultiverse

Round Strategic Amount $4M Investors Binance Labs, IDG Capital, Animoca Brands

Ultiverse is the social gaming metaverse that connects Web3 with an immersive, fully VR-compatible virtual world of AAA quality. By empowering players of various economic abilities to build mutually beneficial relationships, Ultiverse aims to create a first-of-its-kind MetaFi.





Exverse

Round Private Amount $3M Investors Cogitent Ventures, Moonrock Capital

Exverse is a free-to-play game bringing a fresh take on AAA first-person-shooters to Web3. Exverse’s three planets—Social, Quest, and Battle—cater to different playing styles while remaining interconnected within a single timeline, where users compete in cycles known as seasons, lasting eight weeks. The game is designed to foster community by allowing players to engage in social events and even develop user-generated worlds within an ever-expanding universe.

NFT

Watches.io

Round Pre-Seed Amount $1.9M Investors Lemniscap, Big Brain Holdings

Watches.io is the first end-to-end tracking and trading ecosystem for watches, enabling users to monitor their watch portfolios with precise, real-time market data, pursue diversification opportunities, and execute seamless buy/sell transactions. Watches.io is also the first e-commerce peer-to-peer marketplace for real physical items to be built on Web3 infrastructure.





MetaStreet

Round / Amount $25M Investors DragonFly, Animoca Brands

MetaStreet is a protocol for scaling liquidity in NFT credit markets. Its primary product is a Capital Vault that enables secondary market liquidity for NFT-backed notes. Participants can deposit capital to earn yield from diversified portfolios of NFT-backed notes.

Helika

Round Series A Amount $8M Investors Big Brain Holdings, Fenbushi

Helika is a Web3 technology platform that provides real-time analytics and onboarding of new users to gaming studios and popular NFT collections. With a focus on integrating analytics from Web2, in-game, on-chain, and social media data, Helika helps top Web3 brands such as Yuga Labs and Treasure to understand their communities, increase user acquisition and engagement, and drive overall growth through a data-driven approach.

Others

Drosera Network

Round Pre-Seed Amount $1.5M Investors Anagram, Arrington Capital

Drosera is a decentralized incident response protocol that leverages hidden security intents to contain and mitigate exploits. It is an automation protocol that abstracts the complexity of creating monitoring systems and automated response capability for decentralized applications. Drosera offers a framework for creating and executing automated responses to events on the Ethereum network.





MercureDAO

Round / Amount $1.5M Investors /

Mercure DAO is a Web3 Marketing Hub catering to crypto projects worldwide, such as Incubation Services, Social Media Marketing (SMM), Influencer Marketing, Public Relations (PR), and so on.





Metropolis

Round / Amount $1.2M Investors Protocol Labs, Outlier Ventures

Metropolis is a carefully curated, artist-created virtual world complete with a digital-physical marketplace, exclusive events, and end-to-end game features. At the heart of MetropolisX is a collaboration marketplace where creators can monetize and launch personalized products and where their fans can have a more immersive connection and access exclusive products, content & experiences. This unique approach combines digital and physical identity, gaming, and immersive experiences.

CeFi

Architect

Round / Amount $12M Investors BlockTower Capital, Tioga Capital

Architect provides traders with an adaptable infrastructure that redefines access to global digital asset markets, making it easier for large investors such as institutions to use both centralized and decentralized crypto markets.



